SX Preview Show: Episode 5 - 250 Class

January 4, 2024 2:00pm | by: , , &

Welcome to our annual Monster Energy Preview Shows for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The season will be kicking off in just a couple of days inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and the competition is expected to be fierce. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas back as the trio prepares you for the upcoming season.

In Episode 5, it's all about the parity of the 250SX class. Split between East and West, you never really know what you're going to get out of the talented field of 250SX riders, but Weigandt, Matthes, and Thomas will do their best to break it down. They dive deeper into expectations for Haiden Deegan, RJ Hampshire, Levi Kitchen, Cameron McAdoo, Jo Shimoda, Austin Forkner, Tom Vialle, Enzo Lopes, and many more ahead of the opening round this weekend.

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Maxima, Maxxis, and Fly Racing.

