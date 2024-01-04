With just hours remaining before the gate drops on the 2024 season, we headed out to the Honda test track on Thursday before Anaheim 1 to scope out how the Honda HRC boys of Jett and Hunter Lawrence are feeling as well as Phoenix Honda's Dylan Ferrandis who was putting in laps as well. This was the last time each of them got some final testing in before the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season kicks off in Angel Stadium this Saturday night.

Film/edit: Simon Cudby