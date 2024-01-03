Video Vault: Jett Lawrence's First Career Overall Win

Jett Lawrence had a very strong rookie year back in 2020 when he almost won the Anaheim 2 Supercross and then spent most of Pro Motocross hovering inside the top five. But his magnum opus came at the finale at Fox Raceway that year where he took his first career moto win in the first moto and then followed it up with a strong ride in the second moto to secure his first career overall victory. Little did anyone know at the time, it was the last time we'd see the storied GEICO Honda brand compete and Jett Lawrence made sure they went out on top that day. Check out the full moto from Jett's first breakthrough overall win.