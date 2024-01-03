Where were we? Yes, while Weege was working going down that rabbit hole he reminded us that others might, also, be looking for after Christmas discounting and we should get in on that game. Relatives you’ve somehow yet to exchange gifts with? Maybe you under shopped for someone special and need to make up for it? Maybe you’ve got supercross fever over Anaheim 1 and want some fresh stuff. We will help you with 25% off of all Racer X Brand stuff, site wide (expect for magazine subscriptions. They’re already crazy cheap for what you get.) We’ll also provide free shipping on anything over $40. We’re talking 25% off big Ogio backpacks, which is a big discount. We’re talking 25% off hats, shirts, jackets, socks, sweatshirts and drink wear. We’re talking 25% off of Weege’s salary because he’s definitely has not been putting in 100% effort this week!

Visit the Racer X Brand store (racerxbrand.com) to view all of our T-shirts, hats, accessories, stickers, and more.

SHOP ALL RACER X MERCHANDISE