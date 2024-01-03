Ahead of our 2024 Monster Energy Racer X Supercross Preview Videos, our man Mitch Kendra wrote out a bunch of notes and stats on Monster Energy AMA Supercross. That’s some useful information, so we’ll post ‘em here so you know everything to look for—and anything you might have missed—heading into the ’24 supercross season.
Big topics for 2024:
- Second year of SMX—Do riders take a different approach at all? Ex: taking a solid fifth instead of forcing a pass for the lead that could end in disaster, injury, loss of points, etc.
- Chase Sexton’s new team, new number(s)
- 2023 450SX Champion aboard Honda HRC CRF450R.
- Moved to Red Bull KTM in off-season.
- #4 as new career number.
- #1 in AMA Supercross as 450SX champion.
- Not training under Aldon Baker, remaining with Peter Park in 2024.
- Eli Tomac returning from Achilles tendon injury in May 2023
- One-year SX-only deal, with MX option.
- Same as last year, and he had planned on doing MX until injury. Could we see him do all 31 SMX rounds in 2024?
- New 2023 Yamaha for Tomac last year, he figured it out early, winning A1.
- Won 7 races—and was leading race (and championship) when he injured his leg.
- 2024 season will be second year of that new generation model.
- Cooper Webb back on BluCru
- After 5 years and 2 450SX titles with Red Bull KTM, Webb returned to Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing ahead of 2023 SMX.
- Signed a two-year deal for 2024 and 2025.
- Webb had SMX and off-season to prep for his return to Star Racing:
- Some familiar personnel he was working with on the 250 team.
- But he never raced the Star YZ450F until 2023 SMX, his first two 450SX seasons where with Factory Yamaha
- Jett and Hunter Lawrence 450SX debuts
- Both set for 450SX debut at Anaheim 1 SX
- Both want to come out swinging, but also play long game citing Tomac’s ability to bounce back from sub-par races. 450SX rookies don’t always make it through the season—will either of them do so in 2024?
- Ken Roczen returns to Progressive Insurance/Ecstar Suzuki
- Another year on the RM-Z450, another year with the team. Huge debut year with team in 2023, won a supercross, battled up front when he showed up for Pro Motocross and the SMX playoffs, won his class at the Motocross of Nations, then defended his World Supercross Championship (WSX) crown.
- Justin Barcia back with GasGas
- “Factory edition” platform in 2023, but 2024 “factory edition” model is new generation bike. Barcia says he will stick with the 2023 frame that worked so well for him.
- Barcia found something at the Daytona SX, carried it until he got hurt in Nashville.
- Signed a two-year deal with GasGas for 2024 and 2025.
- 2024 with be fourth year with GasGas. He has won two 450SX main events with the team (2021 Houston 1 SX and muddy 2023 East Rutherford SX).
- Injured at SMX finale.
- Jason Anderson back with Kawasaki
- Another year on the team (2024 third year with the team), although with a new generation bike.
- Some changes off the track in 2023 supercross (birth of first child in April)
- Won 7 450SX races in 2022. Could he get back to those winning ways in 2024?
- Aaron Plessinger back with KTM
- Another year with KTM (2024 will be third season with the team), although with a new generation bike.
- Justin Hill back with Team Tedder
- Nine top-ten 450SX finishes in 2023, eighth in points.
- Contract option for 2025 as well.
- Podium finish at the finale after being retired/out with injury for three years.
- Adam Cianciarulo back with Kawasaki
- Entering fifth season in 450SX class (all with Monster Energy Kawasaki team).
- New generation bike.
- Podiumed at Denver SX in May 2023.
- Colt Nichols and Benny Bloss
- Nichols received 2023 450SX Rookie of the Year award with Honda HRC.
- He and Bloss will debut the 2024 Beta 450 RX model at the opener.
- Dylan Ferrandis
- Moved from Yamaha to Phoenix Racing Honda for 2024.
- 2 450SX podiums to date (one in 2021, one in 2022).
- Only 31 career 450SX starts entering 2024 season.
- Wanted to get on a Honda. Will the CRF450R be the tool to Ferrandis figuring out 450 supercross?
- Christian Craig and Malcolm Stewart on Husqvarnas—podium threats?
- Both dealt with injuries in SX that hindered their 2023 seasons.
- Back with Rockstar Edition new generation machines in 2024.
- Rumbles of “Mookie flying at the test track.” Could he get a main event win in 2024?
- Justin Cooper
- First full 450 season, raced 5 450SX main events in 2023 (all top ten finishes).
- 2021 250 SX East Champion
Notes on Others
- Marvin Musquin
- Not racing AMA Supercross in 2024
- Joey Savatgy
- Not racing AMA Supercross in 2024
- Racing 250 Class of Pro Motocross—Triumph MX debut
- Expected to make Triumph 450SX debut in 2025.
- Dean Wilson
- Back with Fire Power Parts Honda for final 450SX season.
- Fredrik Noren
- First rider not named Chad Reed to wear #22 since 2001.
- Grant Harlan
- 450SX Class in 2024 with Rock River Yamaha. Earned national #23. Suffered big injury at Motocross of Nations.
- Shane McElrath and Kyle Chisholm
- Back with Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team
450SX Team switches:
Chase Sexton | Honda HRC to Red Bull KTM
Colt Nichols | Honda HRC in 2023 SX to Beta in 2024 SX
Benny Bloss | Beta in 2024 SX
Dylan Ferrandis | Yamaha to Honda
450SX New Generation Bikes:
Beta’s all-new 450 RX model ready for AMA SX and MX debut with Colt Nichols and Benny Bloss
KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition for Chase Sexton (new to team) and Aaron Plessinger
GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition for Justin Barcia (option to stay with existing 2023 frame)
Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition for Malcolm Stewart and Christian Craig (option to stay with existing 2023 frame)
Kawasaki KX450SR for Adam Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson
450SX Rookies:
Justin Cooper | Raced 5 main 450SX main events in 2023, all top-ten finishes
Jett Lawrence | 0 450SX main event starts
2023 450 Class Pro Motocross (Perfect Season) | 2023 450SMX Champion
Hunter Lawrence | 0 450SX main event starts
9 Active AMA Supercross 450SX Class Overall Winners:
- Eli Tomac: 51 (second-most all-time) (7 in 2023)
- Ken Roczen: 21 (1 in 2023)
- Cooper Webb: 21 (2 in 2023)
- Jason Anderson: 14 (0 in 2023)
- *Marvin Musquin: 10 (0 in 2023)
- Chase Sexton: 7 (6 in 2023)
- Justin Barcia: 6 (1 in 2023)
- *Justin Brayton: 1 win (0 in 2023)
- *Josh Hill: 1 (0 in 2023)
9 “active,” although we do not expect to see Musquin, Brayton, or Josh Hill race in 2024. AKA they have yet to announce full-time retirement but will not be racing the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
5 different 450SX main event winners in 2023:
Tomac (7), Sexton (6), Webb (2), Roczen (1), and Barcia (1)
Other Notes:
- 4 different winners in first 4 rounds both in 2021 AND in 2022
- 2023: Tomac won first two rounds, Sexton won round three, Tomac won round 4.
- Before Tomac in 2023, the last time a rider won three of first four 450SX races to start a season:
- 2016 | Ryan Dungey (2015 Champion) went 2-1-1-1 en route to the 2016 title.
- There were 13 years where one rider won 3 of the first 4 events to start a premier class supercross season.
- In 11 of those years, the rider to win 3 of the first 4 events won the championship.
- 2023 (Eli Tomac) and 1992 (Damon Bradshaw) did NOT win the title in their years winning 3 of the first 4 events
Anaheim 1 Supercross Overall Winners Last Ten Years:
2023
250 Class: Jett Lawrence | Honda (Eventual 250SX West Region Champion)
450 Class: Eli Tomac | Yamaha
2022
250 Class: Christian Craig | Yamaha (Eventual 250SX West Region Champion)
450 Class: Ken Roczen | Honda
2021 season opening round was in Houston, Texas
2020
250 Class: Justin Cooper | Yamaha
450 Class: Justin Barcia | Yamaha
2019
250 Class: Colt Nichols | Yamaha
450 Class: Justin Barcia | Yamaha
2018
250 Class: Shane McElrath | KTM
450 Class: Marvin Musquin | KTM
2017
450 Class: Shane McElrath | KTM
450 Class: Ken Roczen | Honda
2016
250 Class: Cooper Webb | Yamaha (EC)
450 Class: Jason Anderson | Husqvarna
2015
250 Class: Jessy Nelson | KTM
450 Class: Ken Roczen | Suzuki
2014
250 Class: Jason Anderson | KTM (EC)
450 Class: Ken Roczen | KTM
2013
250 Class: Eli Tomac | Honda
450 Class: Davi Millsaps | Suzuki
EC = Eventual Class Champion
Other Random AMA Supercross Stats
Last time OEM won:
Yamaha
250 Class: Nate Thrasher: 2023 Arlington Supercross | Triple Crown | February 25, 2023
450 Class: Eli Tomac: 2023 Glendale Supercross | Triple Crown | April 8, 2023
Honda
250Class: Jett Lawrence: 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross | May 13, 2023
450 Class: Chase Sexton: 2023 Salt Lake City Supercross | May 13, 2023
Kawasaki
250 Class: Austin Forkner: 2022 Foxborough Supercross | April 23, 2022
450 Class: Jason Anderson: 2022 Salt Lake City Supercross | May 7, 2022
Husqvarna
250SX: RJ Hampshire | 2023 Denver Supercross | May 6, 2023
450SX: Zach Osborne | 2020 Salt Lake City 7 Supercross | June 21, 2020
Suzuki
250SX: Justin Hill | 2018 San Diego Supercross | February 10, 2018
450SX: Ken Roczen: 2023 Indianapolis Supercross | March 11, 2023
KTM
250SX: Shane McElrath | 2019 Anaheim 2 Supercross (Triple Crown) | January 19, 2019
450SX: Cooper Webb | 2023 Arlington Supercross (Triple Crown) | February 25, 2023
GasGas
250SX: Michael Mosiman |2022 San Diego Supercross | January 22, 2022
450SX: Justin Barcia | 2023 East Rutherford Supercross | April 22, 2023
Last first-time winners:
250SX:
2023 East Rutherford Supercross | April 22, 2023
Max Anstie (Honda) | 121st different rider to win 125/250SX main event
450SX:
2022 San Diego Supercross | January 22, 2022
Chase Sexton (Honda) | 66th different rider to win premier class main event
Note: this ’22 San Diego SX also saw Michael Mosiman (GasGas) earn his maiden 250SX main event win
More Random Winning Notes and Stats:
- No Kawasaki 250SX OR 450SX main event wins in 2023.
- Last time a defending champion in premier class won the first two rounds of the season:
Eli Tomac in 2023 (2022 Champion)
- Tomac won the first two rounds then finished 6th at third round.
- Last time the eventual champion won the opening round to start the year:
Ryan Villopoto in 2012
250 Winning Notes:
- 12 different active riders with at least one 250SX main event win:
- Austin Forkner: 12 (0 in 2023)
- Jeremy Martin: 6 (0 in 2023)
- Nate Thrasher: 4 (2 at speedway, 1 E/W Showdown) (1 in 2023)
- Jordon Smith: 3 (0 in 2023)
- Cameron McAdoo: 2 (0 in 2023)
- RJ Hampshire: 2 (1 in 2023)
- Garrett Marchbanks: 1 (0 in 2023)
- Seth Hammaker: 1 (0 in 2023)
- Jo Shimoda: 1 (0 in 2023)
- Michael Mosiman: 1 (0 in 2023)
- Levi Kitchen: 1 (1 in 2023)
- Max Anstie: 1 (1 in 2023)
- 6 different 250SX main event winners in 2023
- Jett Lawrence 250SX main event wins in 2023: 6
- Hunter Lawrence 250SX main event wins in 2023: 7
- Rest of the field had: 4 250SX main event wins in 2023: Anstie, Kitchen, Hampshire, Thrasher
250SX Team Switches:
Ryder DiFrancesco | Kawasaki to GasGas
Levi Kitchen | Yamaha to Pro Kawasaki
Maximus Vohland | KTM to Kawasaki
Enzo Lopes | ClubMX Yamaha to Star Yamaha
Jalek Swoll | Husqvarna to Triumph
Talon Hawkins | Husqvarna to AEO KTM
250SX New Bikes:
Triumph’s all-new TF 250-X motocross model ready for AMA SX and MX debut for Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry, Joey Savatgy (250 Class of Pro Motocross only)
Yamaha YZ250F new generation for Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, Enzo Lopes, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, Stilez Robertson, and Nick Romano
Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Editions for RJ Hampshire, Guillem Farres, and Casey Cochran
GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition for Ryder DiFrancesco and Pierce Brown
250SX Rookies:
#34 Ryder DiFrancesco | Expected West Region
#929 Julien Beaumer | Expected West Region
#83 Guillem Farres | East Region
#166 Casey Cochran | Expected East Region after Supercross Futures
#511 Nick Romano | Expected East Region
#751 Evan Ferry | Expected East Region
Confirmed Regions:
We did run some of this information in a post right before Christmas. This is a refresher!
250SX West Region:
#20 Maximus Vohland | Kawasaki
#24 RJ Hampshire | Husqvarna
#26 Garrett Marchbanks | Yamaha
#30 Jo Shimoda | Honda
#31 Jordon Smith | Yamaha
#34 Ryder DiFrancesco* | GasGas
#35 Talon Hawkins | KTM
#36 Phil Nicoletti | Yamaha
#47 Levi Kitchen | Kawasaki
#55 Mitchell Oldenburg | Honda
#57 Nate Thrasher | Yamaha
#71 Cole Thompson | Yamaha
#73 Robbie Wageman | Yamaha
#929 Julien Beaumer* | KTM
250SX East Region:
#6 Jeremy Martin | Yamaha
#16 Tom Vialle | KTM
#33 Jalek Swoll | Triumph^
#37 Max Anstie | Honda
#38 Haiden Deegan | Yamaha
#39 Pierce Brown | GasGas
#43 Seth Hammaker | Kawasaki
#48 Chance Hymas* | Honda (Raced limited events in 2023—4 starts total)
#58 Cullin Park | Honda
#59 Daxton Bennick* | Yamaha
#61 Stilez Robertson | Yamaha
#63 Cameron McAdoo | Kawasaki
#64 Austin Forkner | Kawasaki
#69 Coty Schock | Yamaha
#83 Guillem Farres* | Husqvarna
#99 Jett Reynolds* | Yamaha
#166 Casey Cochran* (After SX Futures) | Husqvarna
#511 Nick Romano* | Yamaha
#751 Evan Ferry | Triumph^
Supercross Futures:
#15 Gavin Towers | Yamaha
#105 Mark Fineis | Yamaha
#166 Casey Cochran* | Husqvarna
Note: There are more SX Futures riders, but these are the high-profile ones that have confirmed their plans.
*=SX Rookie in 2024
^=Bike debut in AMA SX in 2024