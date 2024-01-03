250SX Team Switches:

Ryder DiFrancesco | Kawasaki to GasGas

Levi Kitchen | Yamaha to Pro Kawasaki

Maximus Vohland | KTM to Kawasaki

Enzo Lopes | ClubMX Yamaha to Star Yamaha

Jalek Swoll | Husqvarna to Triumph

Talon Hawkins | Husqvarna to AEO KTM

250SX New Bikes:

Triumph’s all-new TF 250-X motocross model ready for AMA SX and MX debut for Jalek Swoll, Evan Ferry, Joey Savatgy (250 Class of Pro Motocross only)

Yamaha YZ250F new generation for Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, Enzo Lopes, Nate Thrasher, Daxton Bennick, Stilez Robertson, and Nick Romano

Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Editions for RJ Hampshire, Guillem Farres, and Casey Cochran

GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition for Ryder DiFrancesco and Pierce Brown

250SX Rookies:

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco | Expected West Region

#929 Julien Beaumer | Expected West Region

#83 Guillem Farres | East Region

#166 Casey Cochran | Expected East Region after Supercross Futures

#511 Nick Romano | Expected East Region

#751 Evan Ferry | Expected East Region

Confirmed Regions:

We did run some of this information in a post right before Christmas. This is a refresher!

250SX West Region:

#20 Maximus Vohland | Kawasaki

#24 RJ Hampshire | Husqvarna

#26 Garrett Marchbanks | Yamaha

#30 Jo Shimoda | Honda

#31 Jordon Smith | Yamaha

#34 Ryder DiFrancesco* | GasGas

#35 Talon Hawkins | KTM

#36 Phil Nicoletti | Yamaha

#47 Levi Kitchen | Kawasaki

#55 Mitchell Oldenburg | Honda

#57 Nate Thrasher | Yamaha

#71 Cole Thompson | Yamaha

#73 Robbie Wageman | Yamaha

#929 Julien Beaumer* | KTM

250SX East Region:

#6 Jeremy Martin | Yamaha

#16 Tom Vialle | KTM

#33 Jalek Swoll | Triumph^

#37 Max Anstie | Honda

#38 Haiden Deegan | Yamaha

#39 Pierce Brown | GasGas

#43 Seth Hammaker | Kawasaki

#48 Chance Hymas* | Honda (Raced limited events in 2023—4 starts total)

#58 Cullin Park | Honda

#59 Daxton Bennick* | Yamaha

#61 Stilez Robertson | Yamaha

#63 Cameron McAdoo | Kawasaki

#64 Austin Forkner | Kawasaki

#69 Coty Schock | Yamaha

#83 Guillem Farres* | Husqvarna

#99 Jett Reynolds* | Yamaha

#166 Casey Cochran* (After SX Futures) | Husqvarna

#511 Nick Romano* | Yamaha

#751 Evan Ferry | Triumph^

Supercross Futures:

#15 Gavin Towers | Yamaha

#105 Mark Fineis | Yamaha

#166 Casey Cochran* | Husqvarna

Note: There are more SX Futures riders, but these are the high-profile ones that have confirmed their plans.

*=SX Rookie in 2024

^=Bike debut in AMA SX in 2024