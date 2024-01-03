Results Archive
Star Racing Re-Launches Website, Introduces New Merchandise

January 3, 2024 8:00am | by:
The following press release is from Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing:

Star Racing Re-launches Website

Star Racing is inviting all to explore their new website approach. The current website has been re-designed to offer a user-friendly experience with a new layout of all the 2024 team information. This update comes with improved navigation of the full team roster including bio’s, updated photos, interactive functionality with all current sponsors, and riders’ social media.

With the biggest Factory team effort to date and the winningest team in recent years, it was time for the team to revamp their website for 2024 racing campaigns.

New Year, New Merchandise

Fresh Star Racing merchandise for the new season is now available for all ages and sizes. Shop now and show your support for the boys in blue at the races or at home.

About Star Racing

Founded in 1999, Star Racing has become the Factroy effort for Yamaha’s 250/450 presence in US Motocross and Supercross. Star Racing currently has achieved 179 wins and 18 championships in both classes while competing in their respected series professional Supercross and Motocross over recent seasons.

Team Contact: Bobby Regan, Team Owner www.starracingyamaha.com.

