Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Confirms 250SX West Region Roster

January 3, 2024
Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Confirms 250SX West Region Roster

The Anaheim 1 Supercross is only three days away! On Tuesday, the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing confirmed its 250SX West Region roster for Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher.

It was anticipated supercross rookie Nick Romano would be joining his two proven race winning teammates in the 250SX West Region Championship, but it appears the New York native will be waiting until the 250SX East Region kickoff at the Detroit Supercross in early February.

Joining Romano in the 250SX East Region Championship will be Haiden Deegan, Enzo Lopes, Stilez Robertson, and fellow supercross rookie Daxton Bennick. The Detroit Supercross will take place at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on February 3.

The team’s final 250cc rider, Gavin Towers, is expected to race the Supercross Futures program. The first Supercross Futures qualifying event will take place at the Anaheim 2 Supercross on January 27.

