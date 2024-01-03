Results Archive
Upcoming
Arenacross
Loveland
Fri Jan 5
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 1
Sat Jan 6
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Arenacross
Grand Island
Fri Jan 12
News
Upcoming
Supercross
San Francisco
Sat Jan 13
News
250SX West Entry List
  1. Geran Stapleton
Full Entry List
Full Schedule

Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland Set for 250SX West Region with Kawasaki

January 3, 2024 6:10pm | by:
Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland Set for 250SX West Region with Kawasaki

The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Kitchen and Vohland Ready For Anaheim Debut

It's time to head to the opening round of the Monster Energy Supercross series. The newest team members, Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland will be kicking things off for the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team. Kitchen and Vohland have been working hard all off season to get up to speed on their Kawasaki KX250s, quickly looking comfortable on the green machines. Kitchen earned his first career win at Anaheim 2 in 2023, looking to make another good run at the podium's top step in the first round. Last season, Vohland made huge strides on the supercross track, with two top-five finishes at both Anaheim races in 2023. He's been looking strong and is eager to collect his first supercross podium.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager:

“With the SMX rounds, it's not really that long of an off-season now. During 2023, there were a couple of key points we thought we could do better and we have been busy perfecting those. Heading into 2024 Austin, Cameron and Seth will be joined by Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland. Maximus and Levi have been settling in well with the team and we're excited to see them racing on the West coast.”

Related: Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Team Shoot

Read Now
February 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now