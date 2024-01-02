Ty Masterpool’s 450SX Debut Delayed Due to Ankle Surgery Recovery

The HBI Racing team has announced Ty Masterpool’s 450SX Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut will be delayed. The Texas native fell ill only a few weeks into the 2023 supercross season, sitting out the remainder of SX in order to fully prep for the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. He then made his return to racing at the season opener Fox Raceway National in June, finishing 18th (14-23 moto finishes) in the 250 Class. The following week, he jumped up to a Kawasaki KX450 and finished sixth overall (7-7 moto finishes) in his first ever 450cc race. He continued the strong season until he qualified for but did not race the motos at the Ironman National motocross finale. Masterpool took to Instagram to announce he suffered from appendicitis and would be aiming to return for the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) three playoff events. Still, the #81 finished seventh in the 450 Class final motocross standings.

While it was not easy (he was not able to eat a ton during the week or on race day), Masterpool gutted out finishes of 14th, 11th, and 12th overall at the three events to claim tenth in the 450SMX championship before undergoing surgery to fix his appendix. At the same time, he underwent ankle surgery, which he is still recovering from. The appendicitis issue has been fully healed but his ankle will sideline him for hopefully only a few weeks.

For 2024, Masterpool had his eyes set on racing a Kawasaki KX450 all year long in the SMX series (which begins Saturday, January 6). At this time, there is no expected return date for Masterpool.

Note, the team already lost 250SX West Region rider Caden Braswell for the supercross season due to a knee injury that required surgery.

The following release is from the HBI Racing team: