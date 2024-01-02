With Monster Energy AMA Supercross quickly approaching this weekend at A1, we are anticipating great racing. We live for great racing over here at Racer X which is why this week’s List consists of some of the best races throughout the years from our Video Vault. For your convenience we posted them all here, with hours of footage (we post the full motos not just highlights) this should take up all of your free time and get you adequately pumped for Saturday’s racing action.
We will continue to add our favorite races from years past so if you have a race you would like to see on the Video Vault, comment below.
FULL MOTO | McGrath, Larocco, Albertyn & Henry Battle On 2-Strokes! 1995 Gatorback 250 Moto 1
FULL MOTO. James Stewart's Final Career Moto Win | High Point 2014
Today we look back at the last time motocross icon James Stewart took victory in AMA Pro Motocross. The then Yoshimura Suzuki mounted Stewart completed a clean sweep of the day at High Point Raceway with a 1-1 performance. Relive his performance from the second moto that day as he held the likes of Trey Canard, Ken Roczen, and Ryan Dungey behind him to get the win in front of a roaring Pennsylvania crowd.
FULL MOTO. Chad Reed's Spectacular Crash Leads to Unlikely Podium | Southwick 2009 450 Moto 2
In 2009, a week after Chad Reed had clinched the 450 class AMA Pro Motocross title, Round 11 at Southwick gave us a race for the ages. With the skies opening and soaking the Massachusetts track, some surprises began to shine through. After Chad Reed was able to win the first moto, he was perhaps on his way to a sweep of the day in the second moto when he tumbled hard out of the lead. That promoted Factory Yamaha's Matt Goerke into the lead holding off the ageless New England legend John Dowd. Goerke went from never having landed on the podium to winning the moto and overall on the day with 6-1 scores edging out Dowd's 10-2 performance. Today we revisit one of the most unlikely winners in motocross history.
FULL MOTO. Eli Tomac Chases Down Roczen & Baggett at Spring Creek | 2013 Millville 250 Moto 2
A decade ago, Eli Tomac was not yet a champion in AMA Pro Motocross, but he took a massive step towards his first title at the 2013 Spring Creek National. Today we are highlighting the second moto in the 250 class from that day where Tomac came from a bad start to work through the best 250 riders in the world at the time and complete a 1-1 sweep of the day. Was this the birth of Beastmode? It certainly looks like it.
FULL MOTO. What a Finish! Classic Tomac & Roczen Battle at Muddy Creek | 2016 Tennessee 450 Moto 2
Ken Roczen had one of the most dominant runs in AMA Pro Motocross history in 2016 when he won 20 of 24 motos en route to the 450 class title. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the German who found himself wrapped in heated battles with Eli Tomac on a number of occasions. One such instance was during the fifth round of the series at Muddy Creek in Tennessee where Roczen and Tomac went at it for the overall win nearly the entire second moto. Today we look back on this classic Roczen v. Tomac battle that you may have forgotten about.
FULL MOTO. 2009 Glen Helen | Ryan Villopoto Charges to the Front in 450 MX Debut | 450 Moto 2
FULL MOTO. JLaw, Dungey & Grant Duke It Out! | Budds Creek 2007 - 250 Moto 2
It's not often you dig back into some old motos and find three big names of recent memory in our sport absolutely going to battle during their younger years. While the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki duo of Ryan Villopoto and Ben Townley were stealing the show during the 2007 Motocross Lites season, youngsters Ryan Dungey, Josh Grant, and Jason Lawrence found themselves reliving some of their amateur battles now on the professional level at Budds Creek. Watch the entire second moto from that 2007 Budds Creek National where Dungey, Grant, and Lawrence exchange several passes over many laps in a frantic battle for third place.
FULL MOTO. Ricky Carmichael Duels James Stewart for Milestone Victory | 2007 Budds Creek 450 Moto 2
As of now, only one rider in AMA Motocross and Supercross history has hit the century mark for career wins and that man is Ricky Carmichael. However, Carmichael not only hit 100 career wins when you combine motocross and supercross, you can take all his supercross wins away and he'd still have over 100 career wins because he was that dominant in his decade-long career racing AMA Pro Motocross. On a sunny day in June at Budds Creek in 2007, Ricky Carmichael completed the quest for 100 by outdueling rival James Stewart to win the second moto and the overall at the Budds Creek National. Relive the entire moto now!