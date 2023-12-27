Results Archive
Mercedes Gonzalez-Natvig to Be in Legends and Heroes Booth at A1 Supercross

December 27, 2023 11:45am | by:
The following press release is from Legends and Heroes:

Supercross January 6, 2024 (Anaheim 1)

Legends and Heroes Honoree: Mercedes Gonzales-Natvig

14-time National Motocross Champion

Professional Kawasaki and ProCircuit factory racer

Mercedes Gonzalez-Natvig will be in the Legends and Heroes Moto Museum booth at the January 6, 2024, Anaheim 1 Supercross greeting friends and signing posters. She will then be honored on the Monster Energy Main stage by Legends and Heroes; Broc Glover and Frank Vrettas.

View her actual championship race gear, meet a living icon of motocross history, and visit the bikes, equipment, and motorcycles responsible for the over 50 years of Motocross. 

For more information about Legends and Heroes please visit: https://www.legendsandheroestour.org.

