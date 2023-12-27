There hasn’t been much of an off-season for you, but how has it been?

Like I said, I took some of the summer off here, so I did a lot of jet skiing and stuff like that. Never really stopped riding and then I went over to Australia and did the racing. So, it was actually pretty sweet. I'm glad I went over there and did that. I feel like it's helped me a lot more coming into the season. I feel like the off-season racing is very beneficial for me and coming into Anaheim with five, six, seven races under my belt and a lot of gate drops.

So, talk about the team, what do you guys got going on and what are your expectations going into 2024.

Yeah, the team's been awesome. Ryan Clark and Chris Elliott over there. They're taking good care of me. Bikes are sick, they're solid. So, just been grooving. I'd like to start out top ten and hopefully just climb the ladder. I'd love to crack a top five. My best finish is seventh. So, I'd love to crack a top five in there.

So, you're gonna do to 250 West? Do you have plans for any outdoors and SMX?

I plan to do as much east coast [450SX] stuff as I can, and do a select few outdoors, you know, the ones that are close enough to drive to. And then I would love to make it into the playoffs for sure. The SMX stuff that's kind of my main goal.

So, basically as far as expectations, they're focused on supercross?

Yeah, our team is technically a 250 West team only and then they're gonna help me out, the semi won't go to the East Coast rounds, but I think they're gonna help me out, like getting there on a 450 and stuff like that. So, I'll do as many east coast stuff as I can. I'd like to just keep racing.

So, you will actually be doing the entire season between 250 and 450?

I'm gonna try, I don't know if I'll do all the east coast ones, but I'll do most of them. There might be a couple that, you know, that are too far to go.

SMX, if you make it in, it's a big payout. How do you feel your chances are?

I think if I have a good supercross season and stuff and do a few outdoors and have good races at outdoors, I could see myself top ten in the SMX. Like, if I can get good starts and just stay up there at the beginning. I could see myself being a top ten dude at the last SMX round. So that's kind of where I'm at right now. It's where I wanna be.

With you and Cole Thompson riding West Coast and then Dominique Thury is gonna do East Coast, how's the team environment?

The team environments rad, like everyone on there is awesome. Me and Cole and even Thury we all get along super well and me and Cole we ride together, we help each other at the track. So, we ride each other's bikes and just learn off of each other. Honestly, I think it's super beneficial.