How about the bigger and more powerful 450cc motorcycle? Just how do you feel on it?

Yeah, it can definitely make you lazy. The bike makes everything a lot easier, like rhythm wise. It's a lot heavier, tough. It definitely takes more strength and you know when the track does get beat up, it definitely doesn't become any easier. I would say the bike is easier on a fresh track but once it gets chewed up and stuff, it definitely starts getting tougher and you have to be careful because it’s a lot of weight moving under you. When you get tired at the end of the main events, it’s real important to keep the focus and keep the bike as straight as you can

How has it been being in the 450cc team as a full-time member? How’s the reality of your new surroundings?

Everything has been going really well. I took a little bit of time off after the last three SMX races. I had the wedding and then I had the honeymoon, soi took all of October off. Then I got right into it at the beginning of November ad everything has been going really smooth. I've had a good off-season so far. It has been a good six weeks. Yeah, we still got a few more weeks to go. Everything is just fine tuning right now. We’ve been putting in lot a lot of laps. We have a long season ahead of us. I don’t want to come into 2024 too tired. I’m just trying to coast on in now. Everything is good and everything has been going smooth so far, thankfully. Take a little break for Christmas and then rejuvenate and head into A1.

Angel Stadium and Anaheim 1 and the launch of the 2024 Monster Energy Supercross Series. Talk about a stacked field going into this season.

Yeah, we're all good and we’re all talented. We’re all past champions. I'm looking forward to it. I won A1 before on the 250-side. I'm not looking to bring everything I have into A1. I'm looking to learn a lot and just want to get up front and be there, you know? I want to be in the fight. If I walk away with a top five, I'll be super happy with that. And I think it'll be a good start. That would set me off to a good start in the season. It’s seventeen rounds, so I’m looking to be there all season and to be battling up front with those guys and learning a lot.

What will be your goals? Can you win races?

I think my goal for this year, and a couple of people have asked me, is to hit the podium multiple times in each series. In supercross and motocross I would like to see the podium a few times, and if I get the chance at a win, I'm sure I'll be going for it. But yeah, I think a good place to start is definitely getting on the podium. I feel like it's a good place to start. Yamaha has been doing a lot of work. I've been with the same people for a while now and it just makes the transition a little bit easier. I'm looking forward to getting information from Cooper. Can use that extra help heading into the season. Yeah, like I said, it's been fun riding with Cooper and kind of pushing each other day-in and day-out. It's definitely been good to have someone like Cooper to ride with, for sure..