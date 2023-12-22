You'd think our man Phil Nicoletti is too busy to answer your questions, what with Anaheim 1 coming up soon, plus all that holiday shopping to worry about. Ha! As you'll see, Phil has some convenient excuses to avoid spending money on Christmas gifts.

As for Anaheim, well, Phil has been confirmed as an Anaheim 1 250SX guy so he better get to work. After he answers your questions, though!

Got one for him? Phil@racerxonline.com

Dear Philanthropist Phil,

Over time there’ve been plenty of stories about you being a supreme cheap ass. My personal favorite was the one of you sitting in the dark to save money on the electricity bill. Who does that?! And on an aside, who’s cheaper, you or Weege? Getting back to the point. For someone who clutches the pennies as tight as you do, I’d imagine the Christmas season would be downright agonizing. Paying money for presents for people who don’t need them?! I bet you’d rather hit a false neutral in a set of supercross whoops! So, just how much do you hate this season, and what’s the hardest gift you’ve ever pulled the trigger on?

-Drunk in Cheboygan.

Drunk,

Weege takes it to a whole new level. No one can compete with Weege other than my Old Man, I feel like. I’m not as bad any more. Softening up in my older age. The one thing I spend my money on is food. I love good food. I will always pay extra for a nice dinner. But as far as Christmas, I don’t get people shit. I’m so over this bullshit where people spend hundreds or thousands on someone. Yes, I get it for the kids it’s necessary. But for the GF/husbands/wives/boyfriends, the shit seems out of control. It feels like someone always has to out do the other. Or the saying 'Keeping up with the Jones.' What the hell happened to just enjoying some company? Now it’s rushing around spending big money to make someone or people happy for a few hours. That’s my personal feelings. It’s all gone too far. What happened to someone's company or time being valued, and going to see the family or significant other being the most important part of the season?

-Phil