You'd think our man Phil Nicoletti is too busy to answer your questions, what with Anaheim 1 coming up soon, plus all that holiday shopping to worry about. Ha! As you'll see, Phil has some convenient excuses to avoid spending money on Christmas gifts.
As for Anaheim, well, Phil has been confirmed as an Anaheim 1 250SX guy so he better get to work. After he answers your questions, though!
Got one for him? Phil@racerxonline.com
Dear Philanthropist Phil,
Over time there’ve been plenty of stories about you being a supreme cheap ass. My personal favorite was the one of you sitting in the dark to save money on the electricity bill. Who does that?! And on an aside, who’s cheaper, you or Weege?
Getting back to the point. For someone who clutches the pennies as tight as you do, I’d imagine the Christmas season would be downright agonizing. Paying money for presents for people who don’t need them?! I bet you’d rather hit a false neutral in a set of supercross whoops! So, just how much do you hate this season, and what’s the hardest gift you’ve ever pulled the trigger on?
-Drunk in Cheboygan.
Drunk,
Weege takes it to a whole new level. No one can compete with Weege other than my Old Man, I feel like. I’m not as bad any more. Softening up in my older age. The one thing I spend my money on is food. I love good food. I will always pay extra for a nice dinner. But as far as Christmas, I don’t get people shit. I’m so over this bullshit where people spend hundreds or thousands on someone. Yes, I get it for the kids it’s necessary. But for the GF/husbands/wives/boyfriends, the shit seems out of control. It feels like someone always has to out do the other. Or the saying 'Keeping up with the Jones.' What the hell happened to just enjoying some company? Now it’s rushing around spending big money to make someone or people happy for a few hours. That’s my personal feelings. It’s all gone too far. What happened to someone's company or time being valued, and going to see the family or significant other being the most important part of the season?
-Phil
Phil,
You often hear about riders having a hometown advantage, and finding another gear when they’re racing in front of people they grew up with. It even seems like it maybe have worked with you—your best overall at a national happened in your home state of New York at Unadilla. But here’s my question. Is this really a thing? How can someone who trains to give it everything on race day, no matter where they are, all of a sudden be faster just because some kids you used to play softball with are in attendance?
-Dazed and Confused
Dazed,
To be quite honest with you here, Unadilla is my hometown race as far as where I grew up and people. But Millville is almost more of a home race for me, or at least it feels that way at times. I have more laps around Millville in my career than I do Unadilla. Yes, it’s always awesome to go to Unadilla and see a lot of people I haven’t seen in 20 years and people I’ve raced with. Standing on the podium at Unadilla was a feeling I’ll never forget. Ever. But the vibe I would get from the fans around Millville would be the same. I don’t think it’s so much the track, but just the overall vibe and feeling comfortable. I've also spent a lot of time there banging my head against the wall dealing with the Martin brothers. Not just laps on the track, but just being part of the whole deal. Once you spend that kind of time somewhere, it becomes your adopted home, so to speak.
With that being said, you’d think my results around Millville would be a bit better through the years because I consider that a hometown race. So that kinda debunks all that shit. It does bring a sense of comfort though. So take it for what it is.
-Phil
California-hating Phil,
I was wondering what your favorite national track might be, and why. I know it’s not Pala or Hangtown, you’re not shy about proclaiming your hatred for the left coast, and you’re not allowed to say RedBud. Everyone always says RedBud, so please, be original. What is it about the track that makes you not hate (everyone knows you don’t actually like anything) it? And do other things play factors? I’ve heard some of the tracks are a pain to get to, like High Point or Unadilla. Do things like that play a role in you hating certain venues less?
-Greasy Jim
Grease,
Everyone is on the same page about Pala, I feel. Some people do like Hangtown. But your stereotypical best track on the circuit is RedBud. You don't have to worry about me picking that one. I’ll prolly get hated on for this, which is fine, but I’m not really that keen on RedBud. Yes, the Fourth of July and fans are awesome. Makes the event cool. But the track I’m kind of 'eh' on. I’m a really big fan of the Ironman track. Except for this year. I thought it was the worst Ironman ever. They ruined it with the new track layout. Normally when the layout is good, it is all time. But the best track as far as convenience is definitely Thunder Valley. Airport is easy, cool city, good hotels, good restaurants. One of the ones I dislike going to is Washougal. Super expensive to go there, always. Parking is always a mess, and it takes forever to get in and out of. When you’re finally in there it’s great. But it’s always a mission to get in and out of that place. Ironman to me isn’t in a great location for hotels and food. But the track makes up for a lot of that for me.
-Phil