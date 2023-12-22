Triumph Racing Confirms AMA SuperMotocross Line-up for 2024

“To be a part of Triumph Racing is very special. For where I’m at in my career, it gives me the opportunity to be back racing on factory equipment, which will allow me to prove to myself that I’m still capable of being a title contender. As the Triumph is an all-new bike, I expected it to take some time to get used to it, but it was actually quite quick and easy. In particular, the chassis has a soft feeling, and this makes the bike really easy and comfortable to ride. The base platform of the standard bike is a great place to work from and I’m excited to get started with this new chapter in my career.”

“I’m super excited to be a part of Triumph Racing. I’m starting a new chapter in my racing career with a great group of people and with the whole team, we’ve been putting in a lot of work. My first impressions of the bike were great. I feel really comfortable on it, and I know it’s capable of doing great things. I’ve been putting in the work with our team trainer, Mike Brown, just grinding away and I’m focused on the podium. There’s definitely going to be some fireworks when we get out there racing and it’s awesome to be writing a little piece of history with Triumph Racing. I’m ready to get racing and I’m excited for 2024.”

“It really is an honour to be racing for such an awesome brand and their new race team. To be one of the first people to ride, let alone race, this new bike gives me an amazing feeling. I’m so excited to be racing this bike in 2024 and my expectations are to be battling with the other factory guys. The whole Triumph Racing team is great, and we have some of the best personnel and mechanics in the business. Overall, I’m super stoked to be a part of this program. I have everything I need to be successful, and I can’t wait for the new season to begin.”

Bobby Hewitt – Triumph Racing Team Manager:

“This is such an historic moment for Triumph Motorcycles and to be a part of this is a great honour. I’m really happy with our line-up for our first season bringing Triumph into the SuperMotocross series. Having Jalek, Evan, and Joey on the team, who have all worked with me before, has been very useful for working through our schedule of race development with the new TF 250-X, preparing for the upcoming season. With our three riders we have a solid starting line-up for our first season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross.

“Knowing and working with all of them for many years, I have a clear understanding of their experience and motivation to make this project a success. I’m also very excited to have Mike Brown as our official team trainer and Mike and I have known and worked together for many years. Mike has a wealth of knowledge as a rider and working with athletes at the highest level for many years. I’m very glad he’s onboard as part of our program.

“Everyone on the team and at Triumph has been working exceptionally hard behind the scenes to bring everything together for the 2024 season. Really, everything has gone to plan, the only change I’ve had to make is to race 250SX East for the first year. My original plan was to have Joey on the west coast, as he has the most experience, with Jalek and Evan on the east coast. At the time, it was a decision I had to make even though it was before the final ruling by the Steering Committee regarding Joey’s eligibility. At the time, I felt very confident in my decision, but it didn’t go as we hoped, so obviously the plan changed.”

Ian Kimber, Head of Off-Road Programmes, Triumph Motorcycles:

“Signing Joey, Jalek, and Evan as the first racers to join our Triumph Racing programme is a massive step for the Triumph brand in America. Working with Bobby Hewitt and Steve Westfall, as well as the whole team that they have assembled, we really do have a great squad to demonstrate the capabilities of our new TF 250-X, in both AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross. Also having Mike Brown on board as the team trainer highlights how serious we are about our US racing operations, and I’ve no doubt that he will have the riders in the best shape possible for 2024. When Jalek and Evan line up, it will mark the first time a Triumph motocross bike has lined up for an AMA Supercross event, and Triumph is excited to make history with both of them!”

“So far, everything is looking really good within the team with the bikes, and the riders. Everyone at Triumph Racing has been working really hard and my role is to get all three riders ready for 2024, both physically and mentally. It’s been an exciting challenge, and everything is going really well. All three riders have everything they need to run up front next year and when we start racing supercross, I think we can contend for heat race wins and shoot for the top-five in the main events.”