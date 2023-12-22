Welcome to our annual Monster Energy Preview Shows for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The season will be kicking off in just a couple weeks inside Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, and the competition is expected to be fierce. Racer X's Jason Weigandt welcomes Steve Matthes and Jason Thomas back as the trio prepares you for the upcoming season.

In Episode 3, we discuss five riders that have the potential to do some damage in 2024 but also enter the year with some question marks. Justin Barcia had one of his strongest years on a 450 going last season before breaking his collarbone in Nashville. He was injured again in the final SMX round. Can he get right back to that strong form? Malcolm Stewart missed almost all of 2023 with a torn ACL but he showed flashes of elite speed in the two races he did compete in last year. Then there's rookie Hunter Lawrence who isn't getting near the hype his brother Jett is but could play a big factor in his 450SX debut. We also talk about Adam Cianciarulo and Aaron Plessinger who had consistent rides in 2023, but will we see more breakout performances from them this year? Let's dive in!

Producer: Jason Weigandt

Film: Travis Marx

Edit: Kellen Brauer

Film Courtesy: Feld Motor Sports, NBC Sports, & Tom Journet

Brought to you by Monster Energy, Maxima, Maxxis, and Fly Racing.

