Racerhead #51

TV Talent (Weigandt)

I’ve waited my whole life to be able to say this: I will be in the TV booth handling play-by-play for supercross this year (We semi-sorta broke this on Matthes' PulpMX Show on Monday, as Steve mentioned above). Leigh Diffey and I will split announcing duties throughout the season with Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart as analysts. Leigh’s schedule is titled toward the earlier races, and then he gets busy with everything and anything in the sports world, including IMSA, IndyCar, and the Olympics. I’ll get my first shot in the booth at round four, Anaheim 2, and I’ll be doing most of the races after that, of course including all of the AMA Pro Motocross rounds, which I’ve done since 2009. I’ve waited decades to finally add supercross to my resume, but now I feel like a racer when I say it has not sunk in. I really feel like just being considered part of the team last year, with a few pre- and post-race shows in supercross and play-by-play for SMX, was the real step. For me, it’s not about doing every show, it’s just about being in the mix and getting the respect that entails.

I have a lot of thoughts on the long journey it took for me to get into that supercross booth, but the shows aren’t about me, so that doesn’t matter. Also, I feel like none of it matters until I actually get to do it, starting at Anaheim 2. I’ll be part of the Anaheim 1 team, hosting a pre-race show and doing some reporting during that one, but calling the action will come a few weeks later. I just have to not get hit by a bus between now and then. In the meantime, back to focusing on the races.

SX Preview Vids (Keefer)

As mentioned, I spent my Tuesday helping Weege, JT, and Matthes do some of these SX Preview Videos. Even though I am not as smart as these guys when it comes to "races," I do geek out on technique and what these factory bikes are doing underneath these top riders that we get to see on Saturday nights! It is really amazing to me how good Weege, JT, and Matthes are about remembering exactly what happened in past SX races. It's like they remember exactly the lap something happened on, and which weekend it was, and who went down where, and what color gear… It's really mind-blowing. These guys are some of the smartest we have in our sport and sometimes it's nice just to sit back and listen to them BS about the racing. This DOES NOT mean that I agree on some of their picks for 2024, but nonetheless, that is part of doing these fun preview shows. Everyone needs to calm down, it's meant for some FUN insight! It’s fun to banter on which riders may do what come 2024. I know some of these riders don't take it too seriously, maybe some do, but one thing is for certain, no one is going to be 100 percent correct. And we are almost there—it’s almost go time! Chill back a little longer and then you can say we are all idiots once the season gets rolling. But until then, enjoy yourself with these videos, they were fun to do!