Video Vault: Albertyn, Larocco, McGrath Battle at 1995 Gatorback

December 21, 2023 5:00pm

Throwing it back almost 30 years ago today as we take a look at legends like Greg Albertyn, Mike LaRocco, Jeremy McGrath, Doug Henry, Mike Kiedrowski, and more battle it out at Gatorback. This moto is quintessential 1990's here as the sounds of two-strokes echo through the Florida trees while the track is both a mix of high speed blue groove and soft sand in the pit. Check out a close battle to the flag from the first 250 class moto of 1995.

