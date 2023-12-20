So, what did you get into during the off-season?

I just pretty much started building my house. I took some time off. I had a couple of concussions in a row, which I'm not a fan of. So, I pretty much said I need some time off. So, I took a little bit of time off the bike. So, I felt a little bit goofy in these last couple overseas races because I didn't have much bike time at all. But it was necessary. I really needed to let my noggin rest a little bit and I learned all that the hard way and I don’t plan on going back. There's a lot of really, really poor things that can happen to you if you don't listen to your better judgment on all that kind of thing. So, I just took some time off. I started building my house. I did some things I needed to do with the property out in Wyoming. And we did Hill Jam again this year, which was sick. We had a good time with it. It's a ton of work but as soon as everybody starts rolling in and the fun starts happening, it's like, “Oh, it's so worth it,” you know. We had some seriously sick talent for best whip this year. It felt like freaking X games. It was just nuts. We had a lot of sick riders. It gets bigger every year. We filmed Hill Brothers II right before that. With Axell [Hodges] and we had a super good time with that and PH [Phillip Hodges, Axell’s father] went in the bushes and stole the show. [Laughs] But yeah, it was really cool hanging with those guys because it's been a lot of years, I mean, I've been so busy doing other things. I haven't even really got to spend a whole lot of time with Ash and Axell and PH and those guys and they're the best, they're classic. So, that was nice to be doing that again and doing some projects with some friends. Yeah, actually turns out I did a lot. I was pretty busy, especially with the overseas races and what we're doing there because when it came down to it, we didn't really know how many we would do and it's hard to plan for. So, for me it was almost a blessing that we didn't do all of them because I would have been still rattled coming into one of them and that wouldn’t have been good. So, I think everything played out the way it should be. I'm not as many days on the bike and as far down the line as far as this kind of camp coming into the first race as I wanna be. But like I said, my plan is to move forward, if I have to kind of race that last 10 percent of conditioning in, I'm not afraid to do that, like it's gonna come. I'd like to go out and be a little better than I was last time, first round, of course. So, that's really my goal. That's all I'm looking for.

Talk about the team. What do you guys have going for the new season?

Well, we’re kind of a one man show now. Josh is gonna miss out on the primary bulk of the season anyway, with us and do some of the things that are on his list. So, it's just me man, carrying this deal. No, it's gonna be a lot of fun. Me and Dakota, we're on top of things. He's doing a great job with this, and I think we learned a ton about how each other works last year, especially as we started to improve at the end of the year, we really kind of logged some things in the old file system on what we did, right, and what we did wrong. And we're starting out this year way ahead. As far as all that goes, we've got most of our development out of the way we're obviously going to continue to work suspension with Ross and Yoshi at Enzo and they're awesome. It's nice to continue some of those relationships that we created, and we had a good time with, and we were like, “Okay, this is working, let's not, let's not shun this in the future.” And working again with Mitch with the motor stuff and other portions of the motorcycle and then Ross for suspension has been great. We've got a lot more little goodies on the bike too this year that we have kind of… I'm not a big… I don't just put something on the bike because it's pretty, I don't really do that. But we have a little bit more stuff on the bike that is pretty and does function well and work well. So, I like where we're at and I don't have as many days on the bike as I would like, but I feel really good. I like this new chassis a lot more. So, it's coming a lot more natural to me just positional. Like when I ride the thing, I don't feel like I need to force my body where it belongs. I feel like it just really happens. Hopefully, I feel that way when they build this track all wild and gnarly there. So that's gonna be the difference.