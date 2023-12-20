2024 MXGP Officially Approved Teams (OAT) List Reveled

The following press release is from MXGP:

MONACO (Principality of Monaco) – Infront Moto Racing is delighted to present the Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the upcoming 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship!

The OAT list provides an overview of all teams officially committed to the 2024 racing campaign, including the riders who will represent them. Currently, the OAT showcases 23 teams geared up to participate in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships, the stage is set for an intense season.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship will begin with the thrilling MXGP of Patagonia-Argentina on 9th and 10th of March. Villa la Angostura will be hosting its 8th Grand Prix since its debut on the MXGP calendar in 2015.

With 23 teams, 20 Grand Prix events, and the world's fastest riders gearing up for the battle, the 2024 season is guaranteed to deliver another unforgettable Championship. Take a look at the full 2024 Provisional OAT MXGP & MX2 List below:

MXGP & MX2 Provisional OAT List