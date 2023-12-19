Octopi Media (founded by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg) got behind the lens for the 2024 Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team photo shoot, which included both the 250cc and 450cc teams. These are the rosters set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Octopi Media’s best from the team photo shoot.

The Riders

250 Class

#15 Gavin Towers (Supercross Futures)

#31 Jordon Smith

#38 Haiden Deegan (#1 in 250SMX)

#50 Enzo Lopes

#57 Nate Thrasher

#59 Daxton Bennick

#61 Stilez Robertson

#511 Nick Romano