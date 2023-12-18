Travis Fant got behind the lens for the 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Racing Team photo shoot. The two-rider roster includes Colt Nichols and Benny Bloss on all-new Beta 450 RX machines as the OEM will enter into the AMA Supercross and Motocross scene in 2024. Nichols and Bloss are set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Fant’s best photos from the team shoot.

The Riders

450 Class

#45 Colt Nichols

#67 Benny Bloss