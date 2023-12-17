Well, that's why I asked if OnlyFans had any hand in it. Your Instagram following has gone up. Did that make it any easier going back to OnlyFans and be like, “Hey, this is what I bring to the table,” and all that?

Yeah, definitely. In my contract last year, obviously I have my numbers with my social media like my Tik Tok and Instagram and all that and then basically seeing that it went way up from last year was I think a good selling point for me because I'm kind of on the rise it seems like with my social media and stuff like that. So, I think they take that into consideration and yeah, they're pretty pumped on it.

What's the general reception you got this past year from the fans and stopped by the pits and everything and kind of see what you got going on?

Yeah, it's crazy dude. Like the last couple of years, nobody really cared about me, but like last year was insane. I would say I was probably one of the more popular privateers in the pits. It was crazy. Just kind of, I think because of my sponsors and just kind of being relatable and I just try to be cool to everybody.

Well, I mean, I know you said last year you really tried to open up more opportunities to get sponsors involved and stuff like that and it seems like you're kind of doing a similar program again this year. Is it still the same thing you're trying to branch out, get some more companies involved and stuff like that too?

Yeah, definitely. I got a lot of other people helping me out as well, which is cool. Not just OnlyFans and I feel like that's kind of the way to do it nowadays. Like, really a team's going to maybe give you a race bike and a practice bike and pay your travel expenses and that's pretty much it. You can't really do much else on your own, you know, because it's a team unless the team's getting money for it. So, I don't know, I feel like myself and [Kevin] Moranz have figured out a way to make money.

How has that I guess kind of changed your own program with training and being able to focus on the racing?

Yeah, it is a lot of work definitely doing my own thing. I mean, coming down to getting the EZ-Up done and getting all the logos and the right files and, you know, getting your money from all the sponsors and all that. I mean, it's a lot of work but really at the end of the day, it's totally worth it.

I know 2023 for you didn't go exactly how you wanted. It kind of started a little bit slow and it ended strong. But if you look back at the way things ended, did you take a lot of positives from the way that things turned around and kind of uptick towards the end of the year for you?

Yeah, I did for sure. I mean, obviously at the end of the year, it started thinning out, but I also started riding better. My confidence was getting higher, but I’ve had a really good off-season so far. I've been working my balls off and it's really showing. I can confidently say I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my entire life right now and I feel stronger than I ever have on the bike and my speed is pretty good. So, I'm really looking forward to this year. I think it'll be a good year.