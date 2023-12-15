Video Vault: Ryan Villopoto's 450 Motocross Debut Victory

Back in 2009 just a few weeks after a AMA Supercross title fight for the ages between James Stewart and Chad Reed, neither of them headlined the opening round of AMA Pro Motocross. Instead, Ryan Villopoto in his debut on a 450 in motocross, outdueled his long-time rival Mike Alessi at Glen Helen to win on his debut and go right into the points lead as well. Less than a week later, he would tear his ACL. Despite trying to race the second round at Hangtown, his season would ultimately be over. But for a brief moment, Villopoto had his eyes on a huge upset title chase following this breakthrough win at Glen Helen.