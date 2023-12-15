Phil,

Congrats on the Racer X cover, well deserved, you grinder. I picked up the commemorative 100% Jettson goggle kit as a gift for my nephew, then headed over to Factory Ride for a gift for myself and couldn’t find a Filthy celebratory goggle kit for your SMX performance. What gives?

Jim

Jim,

100% and Jettson do a good job with their goggle marketing and making it appealing to kids. We actually have talked about it with Factory Ride and doing a collaboration on some goggle stuff. It’d be pretty badass to be able to do that. Obviously, it’s a no brainer and Jett has one helluva following for the kids who want sprinkles on their goggles, but it’s a double-edge sword. You really have to push that certain goggle and wear it 24/7. I’m actually not a fan of constantly wearing the same thing. Actually, I hate it! I like to be able to wear the company’s different colors and designs. That’s the truth too, regardless of making money on my own goggle with the company. But who knows, maybe in the future we will see where it goes. Just gotta be able to love the inventory, because there's a chance a whole lot of it would be sitting around for a long time.

-Phil

Hi Phil,

Generally speaking, is our sport dangerously close to being priced out of reach of median-wage earners? Such folks are being pounded (pun intended) economically by rising prices and comparatively stagnant wages and salaries. Could we reach a point where participants by the thousands throw in the towel and find a new hobby? Other than cutting both taxes and money/credit creation (inflation) or (Oh, the Humanity!) going back to 2-strokes, what can be done?

Bitter Bryan

Bryan,

I think our sport is close to being priced out of reach for the average Joe. Back when I was on a KX60 in 1996-97 it cost $2,300. Nowadays a KTM 65 costs $5500. A Factory Edition KTM 450 costs $12k? There is no way a family with a median US house income can afford our sport. To have multiple bikes, parts, entry fees, riding apparel, etc., it’s absolutely crazy. For my own personal self, if I was an average Joe and doing it on my own with one bike, riding four days a week like normal, I would have a $12k bike destroyed in two months. In two months that bike would be hammered the f$$$ out and be junk. Especially riding it outdoors....But then you look at the prices of bicycles and it makes me wonder, what in the hell!!!??? How do you spend $12,000 on a bicycle that you have to pedal and has electric shifting with a carbon fiber frame?!!!! Shit is absolutely crazy to me. Bicycles that don't come with engines can cost nearly as much as a motocross bike, and people buy them!

-Phil