 Introducing the 2024 Liqui Moly Beta Supercross Team

Benny Bloss turned pro in 2015 and is a talented rider in both Supercross and Pro Motocross. In 2018 he was the 450 SX Rookie of the Year. Bloss has elite speed and true potential for a successful season.

Colt Nichols turned pro in 2015 as well. He finished third place in the 250SX West in 2019, and in 2021 Nichols won the 250SX East Championship. He has four career wins in Supercross and was the 450SX Rookie of the Year in the 2023 season. Colt looks to build on the momentum from last season heading into this year.

"I'm happy with the progress we've made leading up to the start of the season and we are just getting started. We've already learned so much through this process and we will continue to improve and develop this team into a force in Supercross. It is an exciting time for the sport and for Beta Motorcycles. I can't wait to get the season to get underway." said Carlen Gardner, Supercross Race Team Manager.

Supercross Team:

#45 Colt Nichols

#67 Benny Bloss

Carlen Gardner, Race Team Manager

Taylor Muto, Race Team Technician

Jason Soracco, Race Team Technician

Bryce Riveria, Suspension Technician

Brian White, Engine Technician

Vincent Dawson, Logistics Manager

Bryson Gardner, Development Rider