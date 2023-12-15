FLY Racing is excited to celebrate its 25th anniversary and introduce the 2024 line-up. The new look and feel signaled a pivot for FLY Racing, a step out and a step up. Led by the all-new Formula S helmet powered by the FLY Smart app, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of product performance and design. We would like to thank our loyal dealers and customers for 25 incredible years and look forward to the next 25 and beyond! Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com, @FLYRACINGUSA on social media, and our athletes at worldwide motocross and off-road events in 2023.

It’s a two for one today as I call up Jim Holley to talk about working with the late Rick “Super Hunky” Sieman at Dirt Bike Magazine, what he was like, funny stories, and more.

Then I chat with Donnie Southers AKA “Roto Moto” about his path from fan to moto media.

Listen to the Holley, Southers podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.