And with that to go further, you do have a very good history of creating a name and a brand for yourself and even in the ways that you created your marketing and merch, will you have any say in the promotion of the brand in that sense?

I hope so. But for now, it's kind of the task at hand type approach which is trying to develop the bike and make sure we're ready to go race by the time we go race. And then after that, I would love to take this thing as far as it lets me take it, you know, from marketing a brand standpoint, just where it can go in the future. I think the possibilities are kind of endless. But I hope I can sail that ship and make sure that we're going in a way that looks professional and that looks good and is carried well by somebody. I think that's the whole thing. So, if I can be that guy, then by all means.

Do you happen to know by chance if the team is going to work at all with the Beta team in Europe and some of the things they've already learned on the 450 there that you can maybe use here.

Yeah, it's kind of a KTM group in a way where all their engines come from the same place. Ours are coming from Italy. So, all of our engines come from Italy from there. Some of the parts that we're using are stuff that they've learned from the MXGP side and then some of the stuff we are around what we have to develop and learn some things and kind of figure some things out. So, engine wise, that's helping us with security, feeling we got an engine that's reliable. We've had to change some stuff around to try and get this a little more of a Supercross kind of engine. For the most part, the reliability, I feel like it has been there, so far for us and then they've been kind of trying to give us some input with a few things that they suggest. But for a lot of the stuff, it's us trying to develop this and tackle some new things and work on some new things that we think could be better with the bike. I feel like we've done a good job, but like I said, I've been bouncing back and forth between bikes and things over the past few months. So, I'm excited to be focused on this and put all my effort into it and see if we can make some more improvements before January.

So, you're capable of getting a top ten. Is the bike on par with you? Is it ready for a top ten as well?

I think so. I mean, we'll see by the time Anaheim rolls around, like I said, practice is always so different than the race. I know we have some things we need to iron out before we get to Anaheim. For sure we're working through some stuff right now. But that's a whole goal is to feel like I can show up and ride to my ability, and you're not held back at all by any sort of thing and you're comfortable. I think that's a big thing for any rider just to feel comfortable. And if you're comfortable, you can go off and do whatever. Even if your bikes a little slower, it doesn't handle quite as good. If you're comfortable, you can do what you wanna do. So, that's what we're trying to get just making sure that comfort is top tier and once we got that then most definitely.