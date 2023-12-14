We’ve wanted to do this piece for The List for a while now, but we didn’t want it to make it look like we were kicking Suzuki while it was down. Oh wait, was that a kick start joke? Sheesh! For real, though, Suzuki’s racing fortunes are back on the rise thanks to the familiar Ken Roczen, who is in his third stint with the brand. Ken was once a hotshot phenom on a Suzuki, but now both he and the brand have reunited with each other in a time of need, and there’s no doubt his move to Progressive/Ecstar HEP Suzuki has extended his career. He also brought the RM-Z back to the top of the podium for the first time since…well since Roczen himself won races on an RM-Z back in 2016!

Ken is locked and loaded for more with Suzuki in 2024. So, since this isn’t as tragic a story as it once was, we can roll out The List: The Suzukis.

Have a look at how many of today’s big stars got their start on yellow bikes.

In the mid-2000s Suzuki was absolutely crushing the game, both in the pro ranks with riders like Ricky Carmichael, but also continued its long legacy of grooming amateur talent. By 2003 Suzuki had this Eli Tomac kid—son of mountain bike legend John Tomac—on its bikes. Eli was pretty good, as you would imagine! He raced for Suzuki from 2003-2008 before moving to the Factory Connection (GEICO) Honda team, which was arguably the premier amateur-to-pro squad at that time.