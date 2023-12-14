After a week chatting up riders out in California, Jason Weigandt tries to cut through the clutter. There’s an annual pre-season tradition of every rider feeling faster, fitter and stronger for the new year, but that actually won’t be the case for everyone once the racing season begins. It will be for some, though!

Weege tries to cram in as many scoops and angles as he can in this podcast, summing up conversations with nearly every top racer, including Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jett and Hunter Lawrence, Jason Anderson, Justin Barcia, Malcolm Stewart, Dylan Ferrandis, Christian Craig, Adam Cianciarulo, Justin Cooper, Levi Kitchen, Seth Hammaker, Max Vohland, Austin Forkner, Jalek Swoll, Colt Nichols, Benny Bloss and more.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura, Leatt and Steel City Men’s Clinic.