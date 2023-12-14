It appears Caden Braswell’s run in the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will be over before the new year even arrives. The HBI Racing rider posted to Instagram he will miss the supercross season due to surgery to fix a knee injury.

Braswell bounced around some in the last 12 months. After winning the 2022 AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon Award at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Championship at Loretta Lynn's on a GasGas, debuting in supercross with the Phoenix Racing Honda team in the 250SX East Region. That team wasn't going to race outdoors, though, but Braswell got a fill-in deal on the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas team for the first half of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. The GasGas team kept him on their roster for most of the championship, then, the HBI Racing team signed him for the remainder of Pro Motocross and the first ever SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoff events. In his first year racing pro, Braswell finished 18th in the 250SX East Region, 15th in the 250 Class of motocross, and 17th in the 250SMX playoffs.

Braswell earned national number #42 for 2024, but it will not likely be until sometime this summer during Pro Motocross. Below is Braswell’s full post.