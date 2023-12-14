“I feel very similar to what Camden does,” pointed out Haarup. “I’m very impressed. It’s a positive surprise. Especially when you hear about a new brand coming into the sport, you’re very nervous that it might not be very legitimate. You see all of these brands coming in at times, especially in Europe, and they just never really make it because for some reason or another, they don’t have either the financial support to back it up, or they struggle with just building a bike that will last. What surprised me when I tested the bike the first time was how prepared the guys were and as far as I know, if you come in prepared you will have a lot less issues. So that was the first thing that I noticed. As I got on the bike, I could feel the bike was strong. It had great power and handling. It’s a great looking bike, as well. It's one of the best-looking bikes, if you ask me. There are great people behind it. I’m sure Camden told you all about the people. Yeah, all in all, you can feel that the package is good. I mean obviously mistakes happen, but even when mistakes happen, they’ve got the engineers to back it up. Everything comes together and they are quickly able to turn things around and move forward so that we learn from it. That’s pretty cool. It’s been a great experience. As soon as I realized that was how the team was going to be built and that’s how they work, I was so pleased. It has been an awesome first couple months with the team and I’m very impressed.

“I know they knew me already,” furthered the Dane, talking about how both he and Triumph came together for 2024. “I’ve been in the MX2 and in the sport for quite a while. I’ve been professional since I was fourteen years old. I’ve been at it all quite a while already. I’ve been through a couple of teams and in the last couple of teams there have been some ups and downs. The season was going along, and I didn’t have a manager at the time and I was looking for one because of the trouble that I’ve had with the previous teams. It wasn’t from my side. They were not holding up to their end of the deal and I was looking for a manager. I ended up with a manager and shortly after that, he contacted me regarding Triumph. He threw it at me and told me, ‘You know this could be an option if you’re lucky. Let’s try the bike. Let’s try it out.’ So, I tried the bike out and I was very, very surprised in a positive way. Things moved on and we got a deal on the table, and I took it.”

Even this early on in the genesis of the Monster Energy Triumph Racing Team, the team and its staff of managers, technicians, and mechanics have all displayed a world-class work ethic and approach to maximizing overall performance.

“Yeah, they do have an amazing work ethic,” said Haarup. “I would say the majority of the people involved in this are only thinking about winning and that’s what I want and those are the people that I want to surround myself with. It’s a positive feeling all around because when everybody is working toward the same goal and putting in all the work and effort, it’s going to be crazy and the results that we bring in will hopefully be as a great as the effort we’re putting in already.”