With Daytona International Speedway unveiling the Daytona Supercross layout, we now have all 17 track maps for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. Feld Motor Sports released the other 16 track maps for the season back in October (Feld does not produce the Daytona event). If you missed that October post, we covered the East/West regions, Triple Crown, and East/West Showdown dates were released. We posted a few images of the track maps in that post, but we have multiple views of all the other 16 rounds, so we gathered them up for this post, along with Daytona With less than 25 days until Anaheim 1, check out the track maps for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.
5 Tracks in enclosed, indoor venues:
- Round 4 Detroit SX at Ford Field
- Round 6 Glendale SX at State Farm Stadium
- Round 7 Arlington SX at AT&T Stadium
- Round 10 Indianapolis SX at Lucas Oil Stadium
- Round 12 St. Louis SX at The Dome at America's Center
2 Tracks with right-hand first turns:
- Anaheim 1 SX
- San Diego SX
Round 1 | Anaheim 1 Supercross | January 6, 2024
Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California
250SX West Region
Round 2 | San Francisco Supercross | January 13, 2024
Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
250SX West Region
Round 3 | San Diego Supercross | January 20, 2024
Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California
250SX West Region
Round 4 | Anaheim 2 Supercross | January 27, 2024
Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California
250SX West Region | Triple Crown | SX Futures
Round 5 | Detroit Supercross | February 3, 2024
Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan
250SX East Region
Round 6 | Glendale Supercross | February 3, 2024
State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona
250SX West Region
Round 7 | Arlington Supercross | February 24, 2024
AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas
250SX East Region
Round 8 | Daytona Supercross | March 2, 2024
Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida
250SX East Region | SX Futures
Note: More images to be released soon!