With Daytona International Speedway unveiling the Daytona Supercross layout, we now have all 17 track maps for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross campaign. Feld Motor Sports released the other 16 track maps for the season back in October (Feld does not produce the Daytona event). If you missed that October post, we covered the East/West regions, Triple Crown, and East/West Showdown dates were released. We posted a few images of the track maps in that post, but we have multiple views of all the other 16 rounds, so we gathered them up for this post, along with Daytona With less than 25 days until Anaheim 1, check out the track maps for the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

5 Tracks in enclosed, indoor venues:

Round 4 Detroit SX at Ford Field

Round 6 Glendale SX at State Farm Stadium

Round 7 Arlington SX at AT&T Stadium

Round 10 Indianapolis SX at Lucas Oil Stadium

Round 12 St. Louis SX at The Dome at America's Center

2 Tracks with right-hand first turns:

Anaheim 1 SX

San Diego SX

Images courtesy of Feld Motor Sports

Related: 2024 AMA Supercross and Motocross Numbers

Round 1 | Anaheim 1 Supercross | January 6, 2024

Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California

250SX West Region