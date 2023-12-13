Results Archive
SMX Insider Featuring Tomac, Lawrences, Roczen and More

December 13, 2023 12:15pm | by:

Monster Energy Supercross drops the gate in Anaheim on January 6th. The stars of the sport gathered in Anaheim this week for SMX Media Days at Angel Stadium. 56 elite racers came through the 11-station media "car wash" over three days. In this episode of SMX Insider, Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas bring you the real behind-the-scenes story and exclusive interviews with the biggest names in SuperMotocross.

February 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
The February 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now