Octopi Media (founded by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg) got behind the lens for the 2024 Kawasaki team photo shoot, which included the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team (250cc) and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team (450cc). These are the rosters set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Octopi Media’s from the team photo shoot.

The Riders

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

250 Class

#20 Maximus Vohland

#43 Seth Hammaker

#47 Levi Kitchen

#63 Cameron McAdoo

#64 Austin Forkner