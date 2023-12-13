Results Archive
Gallery: 2024 Kawasaki Team Shoot

Gallery 2024 Kawasaki Team Shoot

December 13, 2023 12:00pm

Octopi Media (founded by Garth Milan and Ryne Swanberg) got behind the lens for the 2024 Kawasaki team photo shoot, which included the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team (250cc) and the Monster Energy Kawasaki team (450cc). These are the rosters set for the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season, which includes the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the 11-round AMA Pro Motocross Championship, and the three SMX playoff rounds.

Here are some of Octopi Media’s from the team photo shoot.

The Riders

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

250 Class

#20 Maximus Vohland
#43 Seth Hammaker
#47 Levi Kitchen
#63 Cameron McAdoo
#64 Austin Forkner

Monster Energy Kawasaki

450 Class

#9 Adam Cianciarulo
#21 Jason Anderson

The Riders In Action

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Monster Energy Kawasaki

The Team

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

The Bikes

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

