One of the longest-running streaks in this sport’s history remains intact. Barely. Kawasaki had not gone a full season without a win in either class since 1981. Yet as the 2023 calendar flipped to its last event, the brand had yet to win anything in AMA racing. We, in fact, already had a magazine story in the works about Kawasaki’s season from hell, which included a tough season for perennial race winner Jason Anderson, a rebuilding year for Adam Cianciarulo, and a slew of injuries for the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki 250 team. At the Ironman National, though, Jo Shimoda delivered the overall victory, and thus Kawasaki kept the streak intact.

Read: Green Daze feature in November 2023 issue of Racer X Illustrated

By then it was known that Shimoda was leaving for Honda. The lack of wins before Ironman just underscored what a tough year it had been for the boys in green, which only underscored how few tough years that group usually has. Plus, Shimoda was leaving. For all factory teams, the highs in this sport are very high, but that’s usually accompanied by low spots. Kawasaki’s specialty is avoiding those. From the Jeff Ward/Ron Lechien days in the 1980s through Mike Kiedrowski and LaRocco, through Jeff Emig, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto and Eli Tomac, plus all of that success for Mitch Payton and his Pro Circuit team in the small-bore class, Kawasaki doesn’t have lean times. Even in 2015, when the team was caught on the back foot because Villopoto didn’t want to race Monster Energy Supercross anymore, and Davi Millsaps’ run as his replacement fizzled completely, Chad Reed delivered a 450SX win with his TwoTwo Motorsports KX450F in Atlanta. Usually, something good happens. In 2023, not so much.

Last week, we saw the gang gathered at Angel Stadium for Media Days, when the folks at Feld Motor Sports produce TV content, photos, promotional material and more to get ready for the new year. We got to meet with the Monster Energy /Pro Circuit Kawasaki crew and get the latest, which did unfortunately include a little injury news. Cameron McAdoo had gone down that week and hurt his shoulder a bit. We hear he’s avoided the worst and should just have to take a few weeks off. He should be okay. Others are looking very, very forward to a fresh start.

That begins with the two new recruits, Levi Kitchen and Maximus Vohland. Kitchen was a prized free agent, with the obvious talent and speed to be the next big thing. Surprisingly, Levi wanted out of the powerful Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing outfit, but he’s stated that he didn’t really feel the team riding concept is the best way to maximize his performance. Specifically, he explained that because the team has to essentially race each other every day on the stopwatch, it doesn’t leave time to work on other things. When he was younger, Levi would sometimes log endless laps on turn track over and over to work on technique. He feels some of his skills actually took a step back because the team concept left him chasing nothing but the stopwatch on the big track. Still, he figured out how to go fast and log a hot lap time, and on many days, he was fastest rider on the team, so he would often start the team motos first.