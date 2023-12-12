SMX International Video Pass Introduces Spanish Language Broadcast
The following is a press release from Feld Motor Sports, Inc.
SuperMotocross World Championship International Video Pass Introduces Spanish Language Broadcast
Full 2024 International Streaming Package on Sale Now
ELLENTON, Fla. (December 12, 2023) – Following the successful launch of the SuperMotocross Video Pass which streamed in over 135 different countries in 2023, Feld Motor Sports Inc., and MX Sports Pro Racing Inc. are excited to announce the addition of a Spanish language broadcast to all subscribers in 2024. Play-by-play commentary will be driven by broadcast industry veteran Edgar Lopez and former Supercross/Motocross racer Tommy “TJ” Rios will take the reigns as Analyst. The SuperMotocross Video Pass (www.supermotocross.tv) is now available in every country outside the United States, live and on-demand, in both English and Spanish, giving viewers the choice on how to follow all the racing action. This latest innovation makes the SuperMotocross World Championship series one of the most accessible live-viewing motorsports across the globe.
The Spanish language broadcast team will deliver the same authentic and expert commentary that our international audience has come to expect from the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Edgar Lopez brings an extensive background in sports broadcasting to the table in both English and Spanish touching major sports from the MLB, NBA, and NFL to professional boxing and other forms of auto racing. He spent four years in Texas calling the Spanish language broadcast for the Dallas Mavericks, Texas Rangers, and Dallas Cowboys. Prior to his stint in Texas, Lopez spent over a decade in Chicago as an announcer for the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bulls. Currently, Lopez acts as Bilingual broadcast talent for multiple NBC Sports properties including NFL Sunday Night Football, The Olympics, Golf Channel, and now the SuperMotocross World Championship. As a former racer, TJ Rios brings a wealth of knowledge to the Analyst role alongside Lopez. Following the conclusion of his professional racing career, Rios completed his college education at Florida International University where he recently graduated with a degree in International Business.
“I remember when I was called to do NFL Sunday Night Football in 2005 and right now this is my 20thseason doing Sunday Night Football on NBC. When this opportunity with SuperMotocross presented itself, I don’t know why, but I got the same feeling as I did when Sunday Night Football came along. We’re going to look back in 20 years and this is going to be big, I feel that strongly about this property and doing this in Spanish.” Said Play-by-Play announcer Edgar Lopez.
SuperMotocross Video Pass subscribers can enjoy all the live 2024 racing action between January and September, plus gain access to 13 years of archival race content dating back to 2010. New for the first time ever, you can now give the gift of a 2024 Subscription to SuperMotocross Video Pass for the holidays. Visit, https://app.supermotocross.tv/gift to finish your holiday shopping today. The SuperMotocross Video Pass is currently available outside the Unites States via the web, and in all major app stores across IOS, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsung CTV.
The SuperMotocross Video Pass features:
- Live & On-Demand access to 2 Rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross Playoffs
- Live & On-Demand access to 28 Rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross regular season
- Live & On-Demand access to the 2024 World Championship Final
- Live & On-Demand access to ‘Race Day Live’ for the 2024 SuperMotocross full season
- Live & On-Demand access to Spanish Language Play by Play of all 2024 Live Races
- Extended Content including rider features, weekly news programs & extended archives
“It means a lot to me to bring SuperMotocross to the Latin American audience in their native language. I’ve raced in Mexico; I’ve raced in Latin America, and I’ve seen the support and love for the sport firsthand. This opportunity is a privilege and huge opportunity for the sport, I’m excited to be a part of it.” Said TJ Rios, former racer turned Analyst on this new journey in his career.
The traditional English-speaking commentary team for the 2024 SuperMotocross Video Pass will be announced next week with the complete television and streaming schedule for the 31-race SMX World Championship.
The popular Race Day Live pre-race show will continue to cover all 31 races of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2024. Dan Hubbard returns to the host desk in 2024 and new to the program, fans will see Supercross legend Justin Brayton as co-host for all 17 rounds of Supercross, Brayton helped call several shows in 2023. The pre-race program will feature 2.5 hours of coverage for each Supercross event, one hour for each Pro Motocross event, and 2.5 hours for both SuperMotocross Playoff events and the SuperMotocross World Championship Final.
Reporting on the ground for Race Day Live will see the return of an all-star cast of broadcast and racing professionals with Steven Scott (Lurch), Haley Shanley, and Katie Osborne all in the fold for the 31-race season giving viewers the inside scoop on the ground as race day develops.
Domestically, Peacock remains the home for the entire SMX series, inclusive of 17 rounds of Monster Energy Supercross, 11 Pro Motocross events, two SMX Playoffs and the World Championship Final. Peacock offers off-road motorcycle racing to fans within the U.S. year-round with all 31 SuperMotocross World Championship events, Race Day Live programming, and on-demand replays. To learn more about Peacock, including how to sign up, click here.
For more information about the 2024 SuperMotocross World Championship series, tickets, and streaming options, visit supermotocross.com.
Watch SMX Insider - Episode 49 - 2024 Media Days here: