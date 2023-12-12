Jett and Hunter Lawrence Square Off in a Skills Challenge

It's time to settle it once and for all -- Lawrence vs. Lawrence, Jett vs. Hunter -- who's the better brother?

With two 250 supercross titles, a 450 World Supercross Championship, a 250 motocross championship and an unprecedented, undefeated 450 motocross title-winning season between them in a single calendar year, it's safe to say 2023 has been good to Jett and Hunter Lawrence. It's no stretch to argue that the boys are already the most dominant brothers in the history of motocross.

But which Lawrence brother owns the sibling rivalry? Watch them face off in the ultimate test of motocross fortitude as they battle in race cars, on quads, playing tennis and more, hosted by Jase Macalpine of @GYPSYTALES. Sure, it's all in good fun, but things are bound to get competitive with these two -- there's nothing sweeter than winning ultimate bragging rights, especially against your brother.

See what went down when Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence faced off for sibling supremacy on and off their dirtbikes.

THE CHALLENGES

0:00 - Precision Jump

3:38 - Moto Slalom

6:03 - Serve Return

8:46 - Fastest Lap (race cars)

11:45 - Quad Race