Between the Motos: Mitch Payton

Between the Motos Mitch Payton

December 12, 2023 2:35pm
by:

I had texted Mitch Payton earlier in the day that I was going to swing by the shop to chat and he replied that he’ll be there in the afternoon. Upon arriving at Pro Circuit, I headed straight back to the porting room because most days, in the afternoons, that’s where you’ll find Mitch. Payton still grinds away on cylinders, I suppose partly to take his mind off his other super important race team and business decisions. Sure enough, he was there holding a KX85 cylinder and after excitedly showing me something that’s coming for Pro Circuit down the road. Yes, Mitch Payton still trying to extract more power from a KX85 two-stroke. It’s what the master does.

Then, I hit record on my phone.

Racer X Online: We’re a month away from Anaheim as we sit here. How is everything going? How are we looking?
Mitch Payton: So far, I think we’re looking good. At the track, everybody looks pretty darn good right now. Austin (Forkner) has been off for a little bit, so he’s starting to ride now. Seth (Hammaker) is back. So now all five of them will be riding. I think we’ll probably have to push towards east for those guys, but I think we’re good.

Are you declaring your lineup for the first time in history early?
No.

You’re not going to do it?
No.

It really drives me crazy.
I know. And I told you. It’s not like a psych-out move. It’s just I’ve got to wait until we get close and see who’s riding good and make sure they’re healthy.

But we know Hammaker and Forkner will probably be east?
Depending. But if somebody gets hurt, one of them will be riding west.  [Note: We’ve since heard Cameron McAdoo crashed last week and might be off the bike for a short time, this could impact which riders go to which coast]. 

We obviously saw the performance of your team later on in the nationals last year. I talked to you about it at Budds Creek for a while. You found something. There was still something else you told me that week you were going to try. You confident that those gains are going to carry over to supercross and what you found and all that? The motor package and everything?
Yeah. It was definitely a move in the right direction where we wanted it to be, and the riders liked it. So, I guess it’s got more torque. It’s more rideable. The numbers are where I feel they always needed to be. We could get there, but we couldn’t get there in a good fashion. So, you could make the top [end], but we didn’t have the full range. Now I think we have a really good range of power, and we can make more top. But I don't think we want to do that. So, I think we’re in a really good spot going into this year.

You signed Levi (Kitchen). Gotten to know him a little bit. What’s it been like?
I think Levi is great. He’s obviously talented. I’m happy that he’s into the training program really good. He’s going to be riding with Chase (Sexton) and (Tom) Vialle, and I think Kenny (Roczen) will be down there too. So, he’ll have good guys to practice with. He’ll have to come back and forth for us also, and he knows that. But, if he wants to be down there [Florida], we said we can try it. Just don’t screw it up.

Levi Kitchen
Levi Kitchen Kawasaki

So, that’s where my next question was going. This is the older, softer, cuddlier Mitch Payton, because I can’t believe you let this kid, who’s still relatively young, call his shots.
Well, it’s really not. If you think, we’ve had some fairly good success with Ricky (Carmichael) when he rode for us. I only saw Ricky one week for supercross and one week for outdoors. He was down there, and he did his program. You always think being out of state is going to be hard, and it is more difficult, but that was one of the quote “sales” features for us, was to give Levi a little more freedom where he wasn’t locked in on riding the same track every day, with the same guys every single day. He wanted a little more freedom. If I wanted him, I had to do that. So, I think it’s worth doing.

The Max Vohland deal. It was on, it was off, it was on, it was off. Tallon, his dad, rode for you. Max missed some main events, unbelievably. He’s also gotten fifth overall outdoors one year. So, what do you see in him?
When I watch him ride, I think his bike skills and technique is really good. So, unless I’m too old and my eyes are bad, there’s something there. I feel like he’s got something that you’ve got to get. So, for me, it was a little bit of a hard sell maybe with Kawi because they didn’t know if we needed him, and he hasn’t won yet. But I’m confident this year he’ll win races.

What was the problem with him? Missing the mains, making dumb mistakes? Have you addressed this, or is there even anything to address? Is it just new team, new start?
No, we talked about it. I said, what happened those nights? A lot of it was, “Well, I got bad start.” Well then you need to work on starts. So, just all the little things. I think he feels pretty comfortable on the bike. He really likes everything about it. It handles good. The engine is good. So, I said, you’re happy. You’ve got good technique. You say the bike is good. So, the last part of the equation is just you and fitness. So now if we have that, I think he’s a full package.

And he’s going to be tethered here more?
Yeah, but if he wants to go somewhere and do a little riding off and on, I don't care either.

We were talking about your team on my show, and potentially without injuries, you can be back on top. But you have a high-risk team. If it comes together, it’s going to be the old days. But we don’t know. Forkner, Seth, and Cameron (McAdoo). Do you feel like that too?
Yeah. I feel like all the teams are high risk, pretty much. I looked last year, and I think we were in Denver or somewhere like that and KTM didn’t have a rider there. There was no one there. Or maybe Max was there. Maybe that was their only guy, or maybe no one. I don't know. But, to see those guys go through it. Star had a rough year the year before. It’s injury related. We want them to go fast. They practice a lot. The potential for falling down every once in a while, is going to happen. If you’re lucky, they don’t get hurt and they get up. Sometimes it’s “Oh, gosh, that was terrible.” Or they break a collarbone or something stupid and then you’re out.

So, you don’t feel like your team is more risky injury-wise?
No. I think you have to say it’s purely luck. Austin got hurt last year at Anaheim by wheelying and getting his foot caught and jacked him up. So, that’s a racing deal. And he qualified fastest. So, he can ride good. Just the little mistakes. We’ve got to stop those mistakes.

I’m a big fan of Hammaker. He seems like a really good kid.
Great kid.

His mom was really nice. I’m a big fan. Well-spoken. He can be a champion, I think. We have issues staying healthy, but do you see that in him?
Yeah, I do. I wouldn’t hang onto him if I didn’t believe that. What I really like about him is he really will do anything that you ask of him. He’s got his diet straight. He’s training. He’s doing his work. We’ve just got to keep him healthy. I feel like he can do it. I know that he’s got the talent to do it.

Seth Hammaker
Seth Hammaker Kawasaki

You’re an icon in the industry and you’ve got all these titles, the history, but it’s been rough lately. Obviously, Kawasaki is footing the bill for you and you’re spending a lot of money also. You probably get the most money from sponsors of any independent team in the sport from your sponsors, because of your legacy and the things you bring. But it hasn’t always translated to titles. Do you feel pressure at this point?
Yeah. I feel pressure from not being able to deliver. I would feel more pressure if it was something that we were doing, something that I think we’re doing to cause it. Or if maybe we failed on the bike, to not have it perform at the level that they want it to perform at. But we’ve more than doubled down on all that to try to make it better and better and better. I’m doing everything I can do. I don't think I’m doing anything different than we used to do. It’s just unfortunate or not as lucky. When you had RV or somebody like that, there was three years in a row healthy. RC, healthy. They’re just healthy. They hauled ass. They crashed sometimes. I remember Ricky one year at Hangtown hurt his shoulder and went the hospital and was going to get it looked at. There wasn’t enough time, and he came back and it was, “It’s killing me.” Second-place start, weeds it. Still gets back up. It’s just kind of almost luck of the draw, a little bit.

In your eyes, nothing has changed on your side from your program? I think you finding this power last summer and pulling starts from all your guys shows that you’re still on your game, per se. You’re not just sitting back and resting and drinking Coors Lights.
No. We have more things we’re going to try still. I want to make it better. There’s got to be a way to make it better than we are right now. Everything is an infinite amount of effort. The last pieces become harder because the easy parts come quick. You get to a certain level pretty quick and those last little bits, it takes a little bit from this part, a little bit from that part. Then you try this, and something you tried before and maybe dig it out again. Then you just keep moving on it.

I want to get your opinion on a couple things outside the industry. Triumph, Ducati is coming in. Triumph is here. Beta is here. It’s good because it’s going to sell more pipes for you, because these bikes are coming out. That’s awesome. But also coming to the sport as a competitor, right?
Yeah. I think having more manufacturers is positive. I think it makes the sport look better. The only thing I wonder is when you wind up with all these guys and maybe from the outside looking in, it looks easy. Maybe it is easy for them. I don't know. Maybe I’m wrong. But it may not be as easy as maybe they think, or maybe the end goals won’t be as high as they maybe speculate. I speculate whether the volume is there for them to get involved. But if they speculate it is, maybe that’s good for the overall growth of everything. Somebody crunched some numbers and said, this is doable.

It is crazy, in this time of bike sales that are kind of flat, if not down, that they are jumping in. So, that’s good.
Yeah. I think they’re a little flat because we went through that little spurt with COVID where everybody was flush with money. Maybe did they all buy bikes then? The average guy doesn’t buy a bike every year. So maybe we got to wait another year or so and it cycles through, or something like that. Then the clothing guys, they got overloaded with clothes. Everybody overloaded with stuff. Still truthfully, one of the biggest problems is getting people to work.  

Sexton to KTM. Supercross champion. Jumping to a new bike. It’s definitely something that we’ve seen before, but four times I think in the history of the sport it’s happened. What do you make of that?
KTM. So, big company. They’ve proven that they can build really good equipment. So, they’ve done that. Maybe they have been through a little bit of a slump, too. I know Roger (DeCoster) and Roger wants talent. It drives him nuts to lose, too. To try to get Chase, who is obviously one of the best riders, too. So, him to make that move, he seems happy over there. It’s his chance to prove he’s the guy. He does have the number-one plate. But it will not be easy. It is a different bike. There’s probably a lot to learn. There’s probably a lot of testing.

I’m not positive where that puts him against Jett (Lawrence) or somebody, because Jett is pretty phenomenal, too. He’s something special, too. So, both of those two, when I look at them, they both kind of have similar technique. Stand up a lot, all that kind of stuff. Nice style. It might be a war. Might be really good. Honestly, I kind of think (Eli) Tomac is not done. I think he had a year off or whatever, half a year off, and he was still kind of right there. He was right there before he got hurt. I probably don’t assume he’ll lay down. Cooper Webb is on a different bike. Maybe he’ll be in there.

Roczen will be in there every so often.
Ken is amazing. So, he’ll be up there, too. Jason [Anderson] I think will be there. Adam is doing better than he did last year. It’s going to be one of those things. We say it every year. There’s probably going to be ten guys that can win races.

And then there will be four!
Well, it will narrow down probably. Even without injury. They’ll find themselves in spots where the same guys are the podium guys every week. They’re going to work their way up. Good start, bad start. They’re going to figure it out.

When I talked to the MX Sports people and the Feld people, they tell me the SMX series was phenomenal and incredible and the next great thing in our sport. Where are you at, though? I always like getting your opinion. As a guy that at one point told the AMA, “I’m not doing your stupid meetings because nothing changes,” tell me what you think?
Well, they don’t. I still don’t know that they listen completely. They don’t even talk to us no more. They talk to the manufacturers only and they don’t have an advisory board or whatever. I think they talk to the manufacturers, and the manufacturers of course spend the most money, so that’s probably okay. But they also need to remember that there are some satellite teams that are putting in quite a bit of money, too. And they need to take care of us also.

So where are you at on these SMX races?
Well, there’s three more races or whatever. Two more, really. But I think they did really good. I think it was a good event. I know that we’re probably not going to go back there, but I loved Los Angeles. I thought it was really cool to go back there. That was really neat. I thought Chicagoland, I really didn’t think they were going to get anybody, and I thought they did good there. That was good. I didn’t go to Charlotte. I don't remember why. I think I was sick or something like that. Overall, I think it was good. Maybe trim a bad race out of something. Try to get it back down to maybe 30.

Mitch Payton and Jo Shimoda. 
Mitch Payton and Jo Shimoda.  Mitch Kendra

I was told that they told you guys that they were going to get it down to 30, and then it magically never happened.
I know. But I do think it was good. I see that as almost like those speedway races. To me, and I’m going to get shot for saying this, I feel like that might be the future for more outdoor-style venues. You can see most of it. It’s more that Daytona-style layout. All that stuff. The convenience for the people, the kids. It’s easier. You can sit in the stands and watch it and all that. I don't know. The enthusiasts still like the outdoors. The outdoors obviously are good. It would still be nice if we could somehow get more people there. I don't know what we’ve got to do to pick that up.

It’s hard work, spectating a national. It really is. The drive, the heat, the walking. I said, I never really thought of it being difficult until I had kids and we tried to go to Glen Helen when they were young, and by noon or 1:00 they’re smoked and they want to go home. You’re like, what? So, my wife would take them home. They were tired and hot. And we’re lucky. We’ve got a semi and shade, water, bathroom, food. So, it would be difficult to grab a couple kids and take them to a national in your pickup truck and spectate, unless you have a motorhome or something like that to do it. It is a little bit of a reach.

How do we fix 250 supercross? How do we fix this?
Which part?

The class. Does it need to be fixed to you, or no? You basically can’t point out now. The only way you point out now is by winning two titles. So, we’re going to have 30-year-old men on factory bikes there versus 19-year-old privateer kids. It's a drastic difference in skill level, maturity, physical, all that.
I look back from when we did 125s and we had the three years of 100 points, and then guys would get two and realize that they were getting close and take a dive. Then we’ve had a couple guys even dive with the…

We had guys taking dives and staying home. But on the flip side, Buddy Antunez and (Jeremy) Buehl, a couple guys that probably shouldn’t have got kicked out ended up getting kicked out.
Buehl, I remember he got hurt at the third round, Atlanta. Broke his wrist. We tried to petition to get him in for the next year and they just said, no way. That hurt those guys. Jimmy Gaddis. He was out. So those guys had no other choice than to go ride Arenacross. So, in the old days I felt like some of those guys got kind of shafted. The new rule, it has changed the face of it because it’s supposed to be a building series for young kids. The strange thing is, I don’t understand, a guy like Ricky or James or Travis Pastrana, they came in just right off the bat and were just ripping. They were 16, 17 years old. Now it’s really difficult for a guy. Probably the best kid that did it this year was probably Deegan. For his first year, he came in and…

Yeah, but with Deegan we’re talking a generational guy…
They’re almost five to ten years apart when you find that one guy that can break in [like Deegan did]. Then the other ones that come in, if they’re real young, it seems like they struggle. It’s going to take them a year or so to get their feet under them. I don't know if their confidence gets blown a little bit then, and then it’s a long process to pull them back.

So, you sound like you’re with me. It’s broken. We’ve got to fix this. Make it one class.
But then it’s worse.

I guess, but at least just make it two premier classes and if you can’t cut it, you can’t cut it. But guys like you might not hire four or five riders.
Well, you wouldn’t. We’ve said that. The reason, and I’ve said this forever and maybe that’s me being outdated, but I like the east and the west because if you get a kid that was close to making it, and his parents said, “We’re going to do this. We’re going to do one coast,” they could do eight races. But I don’t think they can do 16. The cheapest coast to race is the west coast because the travel is a little easier. When you get east coast, to hit all those, that’s even a little bit of a pickup there to do that. Where would they go? Would they quit if they can’t make it? If you have one class, literally we don’t need four guys. We need two or three max. You need two A guys, and then probably a spare. But you don’t need five guys and you don’t need six, or some guys have seven.

A caller suggested this on my show, and it’s actually a really good idea. Let me know what you think. Two coasts. West coast or east coast, whatever. You flip it each year. One coast is zero to three or four years experience. You can be as good as you want, but if you have under four years’ experience in the class, you race this class. The other coast is four years and up. So that’s all the 30-year-olds and 27-year-olds and everything else. You can flip the coasts each year, but basically, it’s rookies and vets in the 250 class. I like that idea. Then if you’re somebody like Jett and you’re a rookie or Pastrana or whatever, and you win two titles as a kid, then you got to get out of there. They’re still kicking you out of the kids’ class if you’re super good, based on wins or something.
I don't know. I think that would be diminishing return to ride the kids class, I guess I’d call it. The kids’ class might not be as important and maybe it wouldn’t get as much support. Then if they don’t have the support, they can’t go… The only thing that we do by the east/west right now is you’re allowing a pretty good number of guys to afford to race. They’re all getting paid something. There’s expenses and bonuses paid and all that stuff. Privateers, bikes are expensive. Gas is expensive. It would be a big investment to try to do it on your own. I think it would be prohibitive. I don't know that I like it. I don’t have really the answer, except for maybe like Europe did the age thing. I do watch the GP’s and stuff like that, and you do see guys cycle through, and then there’s a new group coming all the time. But I don't know that there’s enough rides in the 450 class to withstand that either. Joey’s (Savatgy) a prime example. He got kind of pointed out. He rode a 450 and then we had a guy hurt and we called, and they said no. Then you look at Christian (Craig) was 31. I hired Martin (Davalos). Martin was 31.

You didn’t hire Troll Train.
Marty could ride supercross. He was pretty good at supercross.

He was good, but he lost the front end a lot.

Okay, I went to [Doc] Wobbles race in the UK. You better fire that pipe-making machine back up. It’s insane, the bikes over there. The vintage bikes. There’s a real market.
Well, I feel like that market is really a guy that’s older. Like you or me or whatever, and we’re like, “Dude, you know what used to be a cool bike?” And they go on Craig’s List, and they buy one and then they bust it down and then it’s like a six-month, year project. Then when it’s done, it is beautiful and it brings you back to that, “I used to love this thing.” So, I get why it’s good, it’s just to keep up with what we have for current stuff, it’s hard for us to always go back and have that [old] stuff. So, we’ll run out. We’ll take backorders, and then if we get a chance, then we’ll stick some of those… We always run a couple vintage year pipes, but we can’t just not sell 2024 stuff.

I feel like you’re missing out on a lot of money.
If we had another 20 guys, we could do it.

Maybe I will quit being a media guy and I’ll come run your vintage pipe department.
You’ll need about 15 or 20 guys.

Main image by: Mitch Kendra

