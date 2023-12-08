Rockstar Energy Husqvarna's RJ Hampshire spent all of 2023 being one of the best 250 class riders resulting in a few wins and trip to the Motocross of Nations for Team USA. Now with a freshly inked two-year extension with Husqvarna, Hampshire has his sights on one thing: a championship. As he builds to race the 250SX West Region in a months time, we caught up with him about his mindset coming in to arguably the biggest year of his career.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer