Photos: Spencer Owens

Text: Kris Keefer

Build: Rob Healy/Alan Lopa/Shane Smith

The 2023 Kawasaki KX450SR is a great bike, no doubt about it, but what if you want to build your own SR? What if you want to use the parts that you like in order to build the KX450 of your dreams? This is what Rob Healy did to his 2023 KX450. Rob enlisted some of the help of his industry friends to build the ultimate vet machine for him! He was looking for more low-end power that is ridable and smooth as well as a suspension package that was plush. Oh, and don’t forget that as a vet rider, you are now required to dress up your machine accordingly.

Parts List

JE Pistons

13.5 High Compression Piston

jepistons.com

Boyko Racing

Port and Polished Head

boykoracing.com

Tokyomods

Vortex ECU, Mapping

tokyomods.com

Hinson

Complete Clutch Kit, Hinson Clutch Cover

hinsonracing.com

FMF

4.1 Exhaust System

fmfracing.com

VP Racing Fuels

U4.4 Fuel

vpracingfuels.com

Twin Air

Air Filter

twinair.com

Enzo Racing

Revalve and Springs

enzoracing.com

Works Chassis Lab

Titanium Motor Mounts

workschassislab.com

Ride Engineering

22mm Offset, Split Triple Clamp, Anti Twist Arm Out with Soft Poly Cones

rideengineering.com

Lightspeed

Carbon Fiber, Glide Plate, Countershaft Guard, Rear Brake Rotor Guard, Chain Guide, Front Disc Cover, Upper Fork Guards

lightspeedcarbon.com

Dubya

Wheel Assembly, Haan Hubs Magnesium, Excel Rims A60 with Spokes, Motion Pro Rim Locks and Rim Bands

dubyausa.com

Vortex

Sprockets 13/49, EK SRO2 Gold Chain

vortexracing.com

Pirelli

Scorpion MX Extra

Front 21in 80/100

Rear 19in 120/90

pirelli.com

Galfer

Wave Rotors with Steel Braided Brake Lines and Pads

galferusa.com

Ride Engineering

Front Brake Caliper

rideengineering.com

Works Connection

Radiator Braces, Fork Adjusters, Chain Blocks

worksconnection.com

Moto Hose

Blue Hoses

motohose.com

Hammerhead

Rear Brake Pedal, Shift Lever

hdmoto.com

ODI

Flight Bars, Emig Grips

odigrips.com

ASV

F4 Series Clutch and Front Brake

asvinventions.com

Motostuff

Titanium Pro Pegs

motostuff.com

SKDA

Graphics and Number Plates

us.skda.com.au

Motoseat

Black Cover with Ribs

motoseat.com