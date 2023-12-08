Racer X Films: 2023 Kawasaki KX450 Garage Build
Photos: Spencer Owens
Text: Kris Keefer
Build: Rob Healy/Alan Lopa/Shane Smith
The 2023 Kawasaki KX450SR is a great bike, no doubt about it, but what if you want to build your own SR? What if you want to use the parts that you like in order to build the KX450 of your dreams? This is what Rob Healy did to his 2023 KX450. Rob enlisted some of the help of his industry friends to build the ultimate vet machine for him! He was looking for more low-end power that is ridable and smooth as well as a suspension package that was plush. Oh, and don’t forget that as a vet rider, you are now required to dress up your machine accordingly.
Parts List
JE Pistons
13.5 High Compression Piston
Boyko Racing
Port and Polished Head
Tokyomods
Vortex ECU, Mapping
Hinson
Complete Clutch Kit, Hinson Clutch Cover
FMF
4.1 Exhaust System
VP Racing Fuels
U4.4 Fuel
Twin Air
Air Filter
Enzo Racing
Revalve and Springs
Works Chassis Lab
Titanium Motor Mounts
Ride Engineering
22mm Offset, Split Triple Clamp, Anti Twist Arm Out with Soft Poly Cones
Lightspeed
Carbon Fiber, Glide Plate, Countershaft Guard, Rear Brake Rotor Guard, Chain Guide, Front Disc Cover, Upper Fork Guards
Dubya
Wheel Assembly, Haan Hubs Magnesium, Excel Rims A60 with Spokes, Motion Pro Rim Locks and Rim Bands
Vortex
Sprockets 13/49, EK SRO2 Gold Chain
Pirelli
Scorpion MX Extra
Front 21in 80/100
Rear 19in 120/90
Galfer
Wave Rotors with Steel Braided Brake Lines and Pads
Ride Engineering
Front Brake Caliper
Works Connection
Radiator Braces, Fork Adjusters, Chain Blocks
Moto Hose
Blue Hoses
Hammerhead
Rear Brake Pedal, Shift Lever
ODI
Flight Bars, Emig Grips
ASV
F4 Series Clutch and Front Brake
Motostuff
Titanium Pro Pegs
SKDA
Graphics and Number Plates
Motoseat
Black Cover with Ribs
