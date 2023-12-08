Owyhee Motorcycle Club Searching for Funding to Keep 80-Acre Facility Open

We got this note from the OMC:

LET’S NOT LOSE ANOTHER ONE! YOU CAN HELP...

If you have seen riding areas and tracks get shut down for good over the years, keep reading. If you wished you could have helped stop it, read on. If you wished you could have helped stop it, preserve a historic motorcycle club AND reduced your taxable income to Uncle Sam, don’t stop reading, because here’s your chance.

Owyhee Motorcycle Club (OMC) is one of the oldest, still operating, motorcycle clubs in the U.S. It is also the first and only motorcycle club to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places with statewide significance. This club, however, like many, has been fighting significant pressure to stay open on its 80 acres and is asking for your help.

These 80 acres used to be in the boonies, but are now situated very close to the rapidly expanding city of Boise, ID. This place has been, and continues to be, a conveniently located gem for riding families offering motocross tracks, trials riding and grass track trails with some BIG hills! Many Hall of Fame legends have raced on these grounds; Broc Glover, Mert Lawwill, Bob Hannah, Roger De Coster, Gary Jones and Torsten Hallman to name a few. OMC is also privileged to host a round each April of the Inter-AM Vintage races.

The situation the club continues to face in its fight requires raising remaining funds, to the tune of $50,000-$60,000, that is needed for required work and improvements to the club grounds. Why? Well it’s the same story as those other places that popped in your mind that you have sadly seen shut down. Let’s not add OMC to this list! Help us fight this fight!