On Wednesday, December 6, the 2024 Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team introduction took place in California, presenting team manager Nate Ramsey and the five-rider roster to members of the media and industry.
Here are some of Simon Cudby’s best from the team intro in California.
HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-001 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-005 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-008 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-017 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-019 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-021 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-023 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-025 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-029 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-031 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-033 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-034 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-037 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-038 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-042 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-043 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-044 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-045 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-046 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-047 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-048 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-049 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-063 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-080 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-081 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-084 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-088 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-094 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-096 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-102 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-103 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-108 Simon Cudby HeadshotsDec2023-CudbyPhoto-111 Simon Cudby