The following press release is from GNCC Racing:

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series Announces 50th Annual Season Schedule

12 Micro Rounds and 10-Round eMTB Series for 2024

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Progressive Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized (GNCC Racing), an AMA National Championship, is excited to celebrate 50 years of racing in 2024, and Racer Productions, producer of GNCC Racing, is pleased to announce its series schedule for the upcoming year. The GNCC Racing series is now back to a 13-round schedule and will host events in eight different states, making stops at many of the series’ traditional favorites, while returning to a fan-favorite venue and adding a brand new location to the schedule.

GNCC Racing will host the season opener in Union, South Carolina with the Big Buck GNCC on February 17 and 18, the series will then continue on to the Wild Boar GNCC in Palatka, Florida on March 2 and 3, which will continue to be held in conjunction with the Daytona Beach “Bike Week” festivities. After Florida, the series will return to Washington, Georgia for The General GNCC on March 9-10

After a weekend off, the series will pick back up with the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, South Carolina on March 23 and 24, and then after a two-week break the series will head to a brand new location, The Old Gray, for the fifth round of racing in Monterey, Tennessee on April 13 and 14. The Old Gray GNCC will also play host to the opening round of The Specialized Turbo eMTB GNCC National Championship Series on Friday, April 12.

“The 2024 season is looking to deliver great opportunities for exceptional racing at all the usual favorites, plus a couple additions,” said Jeff Russell, GNCC Trail Boss. “The Old Gray in Tennessee may prove to be a challenge to racers as it will end up being a little more on the old-school side with some technical areas. Additionally, many racers enjoyed racing at Powerline Park and after taking a few years off its great to make a return there in 2024.”