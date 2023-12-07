It's been a whirlwind couple of years for Spaniard Guillem Farres. After shining in AMA Pro Motocross at a handful of races for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, Farres has jumped over to Rockstar Energy Husqvarna where he is preparing for his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut alongside reigning Supercross Futures champion Casey Cochran. While Cochran still needs a few more Supercross Futures races to score his points for eligibility, both riders plan to race the 250SX East Region in 2024 and are building towards being ready to go. We caught up with both of them to ask how it's going.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer