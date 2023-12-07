So, I believe the plan for you is east. Right? So, it gives you a little bit more time. But do you have almost like an accelerated program that you have in place then on the bike? And these are the steps we're gonna take over the next few weeks.

So, it's an interesting situation with me. I've been explaining it to everyone because no one really knows. I did [Supercross] Futures last year as a B rider and the way it worked was they don't give out pro points to B riders. So, I don't have my supercross pro points technically. Yeah. So, no one knows that. And everyone's like, “You're pro,” but like I'm pro -ish, I guess! That's why it's like an East Coast-ish season because I have to do two Supercross Future races to get my pro points at minimum. So, the first one is A2 and then second is Daytona. So, I have to do futures at Daytona and if everything goes to plan, then I'll go East Coast [pro] after that. So, I kind of have more time, which I guess it kind of works out with the shoulder injury and just give me more time to ride. But everyone's like, “Yeah, we'll see you at Detroit,” and I'm like, “Uh, no, you won't.” [laughs]

Are you bummed a little bit that you missed Mini O’s by like two weeks, and you could have got your points there, right?

Yeah, that was the original plan was to do Mini O’s and then, A2 or not even, because you can get them all [SX points] at Mini O’s. So that was the original plan, then I'd be able to do the whole season, but shoulder injury kinda threw a wrench in that. So, we had to go to plan B and now this is what we're working with.

So only being able to potentially do kind of a shortened East Coast season. Do you have expectations you're putting on yourself?

Every rookie season is kind of like a learn, stay healthy, just take in a lot of information and work from it. But I mean, I'm always lining up on the gate to get the best result I can and I obviously wanna win. So, I'm always gonna go out there and give it my best and whatever that is. That's what I'm gonna go for.

What are some of the things you took from doing the couple nationals that you did at the end? You actually got to see the process of it, seeing some of the guys you will be racing. What are the things you learn there?

Yeah, those were definitely an eye opener for me going from amateur races because I mean, when you're in an amateur race, I never raced A class on the amateur level, but B class races, if you get like a good start, you could put down a few fast laps early and kind of just like ride the race how you want to and not have to push really hard. But dude, when you get out there with those pro guys, it's gnarly. The intensity level is just crazy. Like, I remember first moto at Bud's Creek. I was in like 17th or something and I have, [Carson] Mumford in front of me and then Levi's [Kitchen] behind me. I'm like, I'm in 17th and I'm battling the guy who just won a moto at Unadilla and he's all over me! And I'm like, what is going on? Like, it's hard to be able to, like, look at these guys jerseys and be like, “Okay, I need to pass this guy,” when you've been watching him on TV for so long. So, it was a mental [thing], you have to get over that and just think that everyone is out here racing and just pass whoever's in front of you. You can't look at the name and their resumes. So, it was a learning experience for that. Just progressing and learning what it takes and that intensity level. I felt a lot better at Ironman in that second moto. I was running like 15th 14th or something, which is still mediocre, I guess. But before crashing out of it, which was kind of dumb, but I don't wanna make any excuses for myself, but I was dealing with that shoulder [injury] from Loretta's and it wasn't good. I'm not gonna say it was a mistake to run those last two because I learned a lot, but I just didn't get the best results and it wasn't really happy with them. But you know, it is what it is and now I'm feeling a lot better and healthier and ready to mix it up with them again.