It was a long season for RJ Hampshire. Starting at the Anaheim 1 Supercross back on January 7 and completing on October 8 at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in France, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider had quite a busy year. He experienced the highs—podiums and winning the Denver Supercross—and the lows—injuries and being sidelined—but he still takes it as a positive.

His biggest issue was a stomach problem that popped up during the Pro Motocross campaign, and it took a long time to find the right diagnosis to get it right. RJ has now changed his diet and finally feels like he has that issue behind him, although it did make things tough during the last few months of the season.

The veteran knows he is on the back end of his career as a pro racer, and he is not taking any of it for granted. Despite the short off-season, Hampshire will be back and ready to race the 2024 A1 Supercross in just a month’s time—and he is okay with that. Feeling reset, Hampshire is looking forward to starting a new season once again with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team. This time, he has high expectations to fight for a championship all year long.

Our Kellen Brauer caught up to Hampshire to get an update on his off-season prep, his mentality heading into another year of racing, and more.

Racer X: All right, RJ Hampshire. First of all, end of last year, it didn't exactly go the way you wanted with [Motocross of] Nations and everything at the end. So, just take me through like the mental reset of shutting things down after the year and then coming into this year, the fresh mindset, I guess.

RJ Hampshire: Yeah, it wasn't even Nations that really I needed to reset from. I was set on going to race there and no matter how bad it was or how good it was, I was gonna have the best dang time I could during that trip, and I did that. People don't realize, man, I was struggling leading up to that. So, just for me to commit to it was a big deal. And then to race a 250 after I was supposed to race a 450. Like that was pretty draining, I'll be honest with you. But it was just an awesome time, so much fun. And then came home, I think I had about seven days off, which we did all we could: hit a couple of country concerts with the wife and a couple of dinners here and there. And then, right back to it. We have a lot to test right off the bat for ‘24 with the bike and wanted to get on it as early as possible. So, I had a good base starting out on my bike. One that I liked. From day one, as soon as I got back on supercross, it was like I never stopped. Like that's a good thing and a bad thing at the same time. As long as you can kind of control it, when you peak, and kind of ride that out for where we're at now, I just feel like it kept getting better and better and at a good spot right now.