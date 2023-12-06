In 2009, a week after Chad Reed had clinched the 450 class AMA Pro Motocross title, Round 11 at Southwick gave us a race for the ages. With the skies opening and soaking the Massachusetts track, some surprises began to shine through. After Chad Reed was able to win the first moto, he was perhaps on his way to a sweep of the day in the second moto when he tumbled hard out of the lead. That promoted Factory Yamaha's Matt Goerke into the lead holding off the ageless New England legend John Dowd. Goerke went from never having landed on the podium to winning the moto and overall on the day with 6-1 scores edging out Dowd's 10-2 performance. Today we revisit one of the most unlikely winners in motocross history.

