The start of Monster Energy AMA Supercross at Anaheim 1 is exactly one month away, and fans are not the only ones getting excited. Jett Lawrence will make his 450 supercross debut and he is excited to finally face off against Eli Tomac. Hoping to avoid the same rookie errors he made in the 250 class, he is hoping to minimize mistakes and is willing to accept a third or fifth place on a bad night. Our team caught up with Jett at the Team Honda HRC intro last night to get his thoughts on this and more.

Racer X: Alright, Jett Lawrence, first of all, just recap 2023 for us. I mean, it was incredible and it's gotta feel surreal that it's gone so well, right.

Jett Lawrence: Yeah. No, it's been, like you said, unreal season. Definitely couldn't ask for a better season, to be honest, the only thing you could really add is maybe a 450SX title. So, we're gonna try and do that this year. So, the next year coming in 2024. But yeah, supercross championship in 250 on the West Coast side, then obviously going perfect in outdoors and then also again, the first SMX win, yeah, can’t ask for a better season.

Something that got brought up today, which is dangerous, is you guys noticed how last year Eli Tomac he didn't end up winning the title, but he was en route, because he did such a good job of managing his bad days. And this is something, you're coming in 22 and 0, and SMX champion, you're not thinking that style, you're thinking, “No, I've got to take some fifths here and there.”

I can say, I'm not always gonna be perfect. Obviously outdoors is a different story. But yeah, it's just kind of being this, whatever's getting dealt that night, really, whatever cards you get given, you gotta deal with those cards and, and kind of put down whatever you have best. And if it's a fifth, then fifth place, if it's a sixth then sixth place. So, it's not riding over your head and creating something that's already not going as good, and then making it even worse in the long run. Obviously, I'd rather not have those too many bad races. Obviously, I want only a few. Hopefully I don't have any of them. Hopefully, I mainly let's say a third would be the worst or fifth. So, it's just kind of just managing. Race wins, I mean, it helps a lot, but we get paid the big dollars for championships and that what really cements it more than race wins. People remember who wins the championships at the end of the year, not what races were won.