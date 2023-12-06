Last night at the Honda HRC intro for 2024, Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Kellen Brauer sat down with the members of the team for the upcoming season and hit them with some rapid fire questions. Hear what Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence have to say about their favorite old races, food they like, and which media members they're on board with.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer