Results Archive
Australian SX
Melbourne
News
WSX
Australian GP
News
Arenacross
Boise 1
News
Australian SX
Adelaide
News
Arenacross
Boise 2
News
Upcoming
Arenacross
Madison
Fri Dec 8
News
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: Rapid Fire Question with Honda HRC

December 6, 2023 3:00pm | by: , &

Last night at the Honda HRC intro for 2024, Steve Matthes, Jason Weigandt, and Kellen Brauer sat down with the members of the team for the upcoming season and hit them with some rapid fire questions. Hear what Chance Hymas, Jo Shimoda, Hunter Lawrence, and Jett Lawrence have to say about their favorite old races, food they like, and which media members they're on board with.

Film/edit: Kellen Brauer

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
January 2024 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The January 2024 Digital Issue Availalbe Now